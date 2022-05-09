Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Tristan Rogers delivers powerful scenes in Season 2 of ‘Studio City’

Emmy award-wining actor Tristan Rogers delivered powerful scenes in the new episodes of Season 2 of “Studio City.”

Published

Emmy award-winning actor Tristan Rogers in 'Studio City'
Emmy award-winning actor Tristan Rogers in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'
Emmy award-winning actor Tristan Rogers in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'

Emmy award-wining actor Tristan Rogers delivered powerful scenes in the new episodes of Season 2 of “Studio City,” which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Rogers is known for his iconic role as Robert Scorpio in the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital,” and in “Studio City,” he portrays Doc.

In the first episode of Season 2, we see Doc in the hospital while he is fighting for his life as he is battling cancer, and he is having some intense scenes with his step-son Sam Stevens (played by Sean Kanan).

By episode six, we see Doc’s outlook on life as he has heart-to-heart scenes with Sam. Tristan Rogers nails these poignant moments in a subtle and controlled fashion.

The audience is also bound to be moved on an emotional level, especially since Rogers is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Compliments to the screenwriters of “Studio City” for writing Rogers such compelling material to sink his teeth in. Well done all around.

In 2020, Rogers won the Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series” for playing Doc in “Studio City.”

“Studio City” was co-created by Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli. It won the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Limited Series.” Season 2 of “Studio City” is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.



In this article:Actor, amazon prime, Emmy, General hospital, Tristan Rogers, Video
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Two planes from budget Mexican carrier Volaris nearly collided on a Mexico City runway Saturday night Two planes from budget Mexican carrier Volaris nearly collided on a Mexico City runway Saturday night

World

Jetliner aborts landing in Mexico to avoid another plane

A jetliner attempting to land in Mexico City aborted its approach at the last second to avoid hitting a plane taxiing on the runway.

13 hours ago
An Israeli border guard is seen at the scene of a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem An Israeli border guard is seen at the scene of a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem

World

More violence after Israel arrests Palestinian suspected axe murderers

An Israeli border guard is seen at the scene of a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem -...

12 hours ago
Shanghai, China's largest city, has logged 138 deaths among over half a million infections in nearly two months Shanghai, China's largest city, has logged 138 deaths among over half a million infections in nearly two months

World

Downtown Beijing goes quiet as zero-Covid policy smothers capital

Beijing residents fear they may soon find themselves in the grip of the same draconian measures that have trapped most of Shanghai's 25 million...

12 hours ago
Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it

World

Jill Biden hails ‘amazingly strong’ Ukraine refugees in Romania

US First Lady Jill Biden hailed the "amazingly strong" refugees from war-torn Ukraine as she visited neighbouring Romania on Saturday.

22 hours ago