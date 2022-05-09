Review: Tristan Rogers delivers powerful scenes in Season 2 of ‘Studio City’

Emmy award-winning actor Tristan Rogers in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'

Emmy award-wining actor Tristan Rogers delivered powerful scenes in the new episodes of Season 2 of “Studio City,” which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Rogers is known for his iconic role as Robert Scorpio in the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital,” and in “Studio City,” he portrays Doc.

In the first episode of Season 2, we see Doc in the hospital while he is fighting for his life as he is battling cancer, and he is having some intense scenes with his step-son Sam Stevens (played by Sean Kanan).

By episode six, we see Doc’s outlook on life as he has heart-to-heart scenes with Sam. Tristan Rogers nails these poignant moments in a subtle and controlled fashion.

The audience is also bound to be moved on an emotional level, especially since Rogers is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Compliments to the screenwriters of “Studio City” for writing Rogers such compelling material to sink his teeth in. Well done all around.

In 2020, Rogers won the Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series” for playing Doc in “Studio City.”

“Studio City” was co-created by Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli. It won the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Limited Series.” Season 2 of “Studio City” is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.





