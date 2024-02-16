Review: Travis Cure and Shaquita Smith star in ‘My Valentine Wedding’

Shaquita Smith and Travis Cure in 'My Valentine Wedding.' Photo Credit: Jerome Lynch

Actor Travis Cure (“The Oval”) and Shaquita Smith star in the new romantic comedy “My Valentine Wedding,” which premiered on BET+.

It is the sequel to “My Valentine Crush,” and it was directed by Christopher Nolen from a screenplay by Cassandra Mann.

This movie follows Krystal Dawson (played by Shaquita Smith) who is a hardworking financial officer, as well as an undercover romantic and poet.

Krystal is surprised with a dream proposal from her longtime boyfriend Darryl (Travis Cure) and her life is flipped upside down as she is thrust into hosting what is supposed to be the wedding of her dreams but is quickly turning out to be a total nightmare.

While she does get swept off her feet on Valentine’s Day, she has a serious choice to make when her unofficial boyfriend returns, she must decide where her heart lies before she misses out on her chance for true love.

Aside from Smith and Cure, the supporting actors include Rhonda Morman, Jeff Logan, Dawn Halfkenny, Monti Washington, Tiffany Snow, Jenean Coleman, Dkia Johnson, Javon Johnson (“The Oval”), Michelle Lamb, and Barton Fitzpatrick.

Viewers will ponder the question as to whether true love will prevail after all.

The Verdict

Overall, “My Valentine Wedding” is a warm, witty, and relatable romantic comedy on BET+.

Shaquita Smith is an effervescent female lead, and the movie has a retro vibe to it, which will certainly keep the audience engaged. It tackles such subjects as jealousy, lust, deception, and betrayal.

It is also neat to see Travis Cure showcase a different side to his artistry, especially since this this role is way different (and more mellow) from his acting work in “The Oval.”

Everybody in the cast brings something distinct to the project. This new BET+ film garners four out of five stars.