Review: Travis Burns and Brooke Lee star in the movie ‘Lick’ on Passionflix

Travis Burns and Brook Lee. Photo Courtesy of Passionflix.

“Lick,” starring Travis Burns and Brook Lee, premiered on December 19th on the streaming service Passionflix.

Louise Alston directed the rom-com, which is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Kylie Scott.

The synopsis is: When Evelyn Thomas (Brooke Lee) wakes up married to rockstar David Ferris (Travis Burns) after a wild night in Vegas on her 21st birthday, neither of them is ready for what comes next.

Thrust into the spotlight of fame, Evelyn questions if she can handle his rockstar lifestyle as they navigate if their marriage is real or a mistake.

David Ferris is the lead guitarist of the popular rock group Stage Dive, and all the media attention is overwhelming for Evelyn, who is not sure if she can handle the pressure of being in the public eye. It is impressive to see their relationship evolve, change, and grow over time.

Brooke Lee is bubbly as Evelyn, while Travis Burns is charming as David, where the viewer can recall Emmy winner Kristos Andrews of “The Bay” meets Robert Scott Wilson of “Days of Our Lives.”

Brooke Lee comes across as a very giving actress, and Travis Burns is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable in his role.

They have great on-screen chemistry, and it is evident that both the camera and the virtual audience love them.

Every actor in the cast, including several of the band members, lead singer Jimmy and drummer Mal (played by Eric Brody and Joseph McNabb) and the ex-girlfriend Martha (played by Julia Vasi), are all given their own characterizations and it is neat to watch that character development unveil throughout the story.

The Verdict

Overall, “Lick” is a compelling new film on Passionflix that is raw, relatable, and noteworthy. There is a rawness and authenticity in this story like no other.

The two leads excel in their roles, and they will certainly move their audience on an emotional level. Louise Alston should be commended for her vision and direction in bringing this literature to life.

The screenplay will keep the audience at the edge of their seats because it is one of those scripts where anything can happen, and it can end in any unpredictable way. “Lick” garners four out of five stars. Well done.