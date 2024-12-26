Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Travis Burns and Brooke Lee star in the movie ‘Lick’ on Passionflix

“Lick,” starring Travis Burns and Brook Lee, premiered on December 19th on the streaming service Passionflix.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Travis Burns and Brook Lee
Travis Burns and Brook Lee. Photo Courtesy of Passionflix.
Travis Burns and Brook Lee. Photo Courtesy of Passionflix.

“Lick,” starring Travis Burns and Brook Lee, premiered on December 19th on the streaming service Passionflix.

Louise Alston directed the rom-com, which is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Kylie Scott.

The synopsis is: When Evelyn Thomas (Brooke Lee) wakes up married to rockstar David Ferris (Travis Burns) after a wild night in Vegas on her 21st birthday, neither of them is ready for what comes next.

Thrust into the spotlight of fame, Evelyn questions if she can handle his rockstar lifestyle as they navigate if their marriage is real or a mistake.

David Ferris is the lead guitarist of the popular rock group Stage Dive, and all the media attention is overwhelming for Evelyn, who is not sure if she can handle the pressure of being in the public eye. It is impressive to see their relationship evolve, change, and grow over time.

Brooke Lee is bubbly as Evelyn, while Travis Burns is charming as David, where the viewer can recall Emmy winner Kristos Andrews of “The Bay” meets Robert Scott Wilson of “Days of Our Lives.”

Brooke Lee comes across as a very giving actress, and Travis Burns is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable in his role.

They have great on-screen chemistry, and it is evident that both the camera and the virtual audience love them.

Every actor in the cast, including several of the band members, lead singer Jimmy and drummer Mal (played by Eric Brody and Joseph McNabb) and the ex-girlfriend Martha (played by Julia Vasi), are all given their own characterizations and it is neat to watch that character development unveil throughout the story.

The Verdict

Overall, “Lick” is a compelling new film on Passionflix that is raw, relatable, and noteworthy. There is a rawness and authenticity in this story like no other.

The two leads excel in their roles, and they will certainly move their audience on an emotional level. Louise Alston should be commended for her vision and direction in bringing this literature to life.

The screenplay will keep the audience at the edge of their seats because it is one of those scripts where anything can happen, and it can end in any unpredictable way. “Lick” garners four out of five stars. Well done.

In this article:brooke lee, Film, lick, Louise Alston, Movie, Passionflix, rom-com, Travis Burns
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

OpenAI said its new platform Sora can generate videos up to a minute long OpenAI said its new platform Sora can generate videos up to a minute long

Business

Op-Ed: Naivete, greed, unpreparedness + stupidity = 30% job losses? THAT dumb.

I suggest you start taking all these hints while you still have something to take them with.    

19 minutes ago

Business

Healthcare: Main trends for 2025 revealed

How will US healthcare evolve through its ongoing transformational journey in 2025?

21 hours ago
Oliver Rice and Danica McKellar Oliver Rice and Danica McKellar

Entertainment

Danica McKellar talks Christmas Con, holiday traditions, and her new Great American Family film

Danica McKellar chatted about the fifth anniversary of Christmas Con and the success of her new holiday movie "A Cinderella Christmas Ball" for Great...

22 hours ago
Google's advertising practices are also subject to investigations or proceedings in Britain, the EU and the United States Google's advertising practices are also subject to investigations or proceedings in Britain, the EU and the United States

Tech & Science

Is Google deliberately degrading quality?

Has the quality of Google searches declined? Are users being fed too much paid content?

21 hours ago