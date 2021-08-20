Connect with us

Review: Transmission Lost rocks on new single ‘One Way or Another’

Rising artist Transmission Lost, who is also known as Garret Ashton, released his new single “One Way or Another.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

He allows his crisp and resonant vocals to shine on this tune, which was produced by Bek, NEEEDSHES. Melodically, it has a Machine Gun Kelly meets The Killers vibe to it.

“The new song is about a guy who likes a girl but can’t seem to impress her,” he remarked. “He isn’t as well accomplished as some of her other friends, but he’s determined to change that. He comes to a realization that if he’s going to win her over, he must work harder on his life to become the person she will want.”

“One Way or Another” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is certainly worth checking out and it garners four out of five stars. His future in the future music should be bright and promising. Well done.

To learn more about emerging artist Transmission Lost, follow the band on Facebook and on Instagram.

