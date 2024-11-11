Review: ‘Tracker,’ starring Justin Hartley, returns with ‘Preternatural’ episode

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in 'Tracker.' Photo Credit: Darko Sikman, CBS.

On November 10, the latest episode of the second season of “Tracker,” titled “Preternatural,” starring Emmy nominee Justin Hartley, premiered on CBS.

Jeff T. Thomas directed it from a script by Ryan O’Nan and Annakate Chappell.

In this episode, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) took a job locating a missing teen with a unique spiritual gift in an inhospitable mining town.

Particularly impressive about this Kentucky case was that surprising circumstances caused Colter to take this job for which he will barely break even, for a small reward amount ($5,000) while Velma (played by Abby McEnany) revealed some shocking personal information to Reenie about her family and upbringing.

It was neat to see that character development on Velma’s part… and it is safe to say that her working with Reenie (Fiona Rene) is quite the dream team. The same holds true for Bobby Exley (plated by Eric Graise), who is able to help Colter from a hacking standpoint.

Alison Thornton delivered a true breakout performance as the missing girl Emmaline Trace (who excelled in witchcraft) in this episode; it was exhilarating to watch her join forces with Colter as they took on the adversaries. It is evident that her future in the entertainment business should be bright and promising.

“Tracker” continues to be engaging and it sustains the viewer’s attention on a weekly basis, and makes the audience eagerly await the following episode on Sunday.