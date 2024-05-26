Review: ‘Tracker,’ starring Justin Hartley, ends its Season 1 with ‘The Storm’

Justin Hartley in 'Tracker' episode 'The Storm.' Photo Credit: Darko Sikman, CBS

The CBS series “Tracker,” starring Emmy nominee Justin Hartley, ends its Season 1 with “The Storm” episode.

Ken Olin directed from a screenplay by Elwood Reid and Sharon Lee Watson.

In “The Storm,” Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) investigated the disappearance of two amateur storm chasers, one of whom is the daughter of an old family friend, that the local police have written off as an accidental drowning.

Colter’s expert tracking skills lead him to uncover the seedy underbelly of a small town resort.

In this episode, Jennifer Morrison made an appearance as Lizzy Hawking, a family friend of Colter’s (and mother of the missing girl), who tends to be a revelation towards the end (especially since she discloses some information about his past and family to Colter that he was unfamiliar with).

Once again, Hartley has great chemistry with attorney Reenie Green (played by Fiona Rene). Eric Graise is back as Bobby, who assists Shaw from a technical standpoint in solving the missing person case.

This episode will anxiously make viewers await for Season 2 of the series.

“Tracker” ranked as the No. 1 non-sports show on television for the 2023 to 2024 season, and rightfully so.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Storm” was a high-octane and riveting episode in the “Tracker” series, and it was filled with multiple twists and turns.

Each of the 13 episodes in the first season was distinct, informative, and entertaining. In fact, the entire Season 1 of “Tracker” earned an A rating. Well done.