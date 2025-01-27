Connect with us

Review: ‘Tonight with the Impressionists — Paris 1874’ at Eclipso in New York City

On Saturday, January 25th, this journalist had the chance to visit the “Tonight with the Impressionists — Paris 1874” virtual reality expedition at Eclipso in Manhattan.
Markos Papadatos

Published

French Impressionists at Eclipso
French Impressionists at Eclipso. Photo Courtesy of Excurio.
French Impressionists at Eclipso. Photo Courtesy of Excurio.

It offers a revolutionary experience created in partnership with Paris’s Musée d’Orsay. This 45-minute journey celebrates a landmark anniversary of the first Impressionist exhibition, bringing art history to life through cutting-edge technology.

Visitors will get to go back in time 150 years, to Paris, France, back in April 15, 1874, in the former studio of the famous photographer Nadar, on Boulevard des Capucines.

On the second and third floors of the building, nearly 30 painters gathered to present a selection of some 165 works to the public. It feels like you are there with them for the opening night of the first Impressionist exhibition all through the help of modern technology, in this case virtual reality (VR).

They will be introduced to such iconic painters as Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cezanne, Camille Pissarro, and Edgar Degas, among others.

In addition, we are introduced to female painter Berthe Morisot, which is an added treat.

Visitors get to be equipped with neat virtual reality (VR) headsets, enter the hushed atmosphere of the first Impressionist exhibition in Paris, at the time when they were young and uncertain about their future.

People will be teleported to the Salon, then to the studio of painter Frédéric Bazille, where the idea for the exhibition was first conceived; to the island of Grenouillère, where Monet and Renoir painted together; and finally to Le Havre, where Monet executed his famous painting Impression, Soleil Levant.

The Verdict

Overall, “Tonight with the Impressionists — Paris 1874” is compelling from start to finish. It is engaging, educational, and entertaining, all in one. It will give the public a deeper appreciation for the painters and artists of that time period; moreover, it is feel-good escapism.

This virtual reality adventure with the Impressionists at Eclipso in New York City is highly recommended, especially for enthusiasts of the fine arts, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars,

For more information on Eclipso New York, follow its Instagram page, and its Linktree page.

Read More: A virtual journey to Ancient Egypt at Eclipso’s ‘Horizon of Khufu

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

