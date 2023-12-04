Review: Toby Gad collaborates with Camylio on re-imagined version of Demi Lovato’s ‘Skyscraper’

German producer and songwriter Toby Gad. Photo Credit: Oswaldo Cepeda.

German producer and songwriter Toby Gad collaborated with up-and-coming artist Camylio on a re-imagined version of Demi Lovato’s “Skyscraper.”

Gad, who co-wrote the song, accompanies Camylio on the piano, and they are able to deliver a rich, expressive rendition that really tugs at the heartstrings. There is a rawness and honesty to these lyrics, which the audience is bound to find relevant and relatable.

Toby Gad, who is known for writing tracks such as Beyonce’s “If I Were A Boy” and John Legend’s “All Of Me” links up with rising young vocalist Camylio, and the result is magical.

This Toby Gab and Camylio collaboration is a match made in musical heaven. It is a stirring and refreshing cinematic pop reinterpretation of Demi Lovato’s pop hit.

Gad was inspired to write it by a picture of the apocalypse, in which the world was in ruins and among collapsed buildings, one skyscraper was still standing offering a beacon of hope and self-belief.

This new version will certainly strike a chord with music listeners and industry peers alike. It deserves to be featured on a motion picture soundtrack.

