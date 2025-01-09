Connect with us

Review: Timmy McKeever releases ‘Devils & Angels’ country album

Country singer-songwriter Timmy McKeever released his new studio album “Devils & Angels.”
Timmy McKeever
Timmy McKeever. Photo Credit: Julian Mendoza.
The CD opens with the soaring title track where his rich, rumbling vocals are reminiscent of the early musical work of Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts meets Keith Urban.

It is followed by the spitfire “Lightning Speed” and “I’ve Known Better,” where the listener can recall country star Thomas Rhett.

Equally fun is the midtempo Hunter Hayes-esque “Bad For Me” and “Chill” is smooth and nonchalant.

After “Bullet Proof,” it closes with the midtempo “21 in Texas,” and the infectious “Craving You,” where he leaves his listeners “craving” to hear more.

“Devils & Angels” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

Originally from California, McKeever has played at such iconic venues such as The Maverick (the oldest honky-tonk west of the Mississippi), House of Blues Anaheim, The Ranch Saloon, and the Old Crow Smokehouse in Huntington Beach, among many others.

The Verdict

Overall, Timmy McKeever charms on his latest studio album “Devils & Angels.”

Each of the eight songs in this collection has its own identity, thus making it hard to select a favorite. McKeever allows his storytelling ability to shine on this eclectic record.

It is evident that McKeever has an old soul coupled with a retro late ’90s and ‘00s neo-traditional country vibe.

The melodies are sharp and memorable in this musical effort. His future in the contemporary country music scene ought to be bright and promising. “Devils & Angels” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more rising country singer-songwriter Timmy McKeever and his new album, visit his Linktee page.

