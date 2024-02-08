Review: Tim Rozon, Stephen Amell, and Emily Bett Rickards star in ‘Calamity Jane’

Tim Rozon and Emily Bett Rickards in 'Calamity Jane.' Photo Credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films

Actors Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”), Emily Bett Rickards, and Stephen Amell star in the new western film “Calamity Jane,” which was directed by Terry Miles.

“Calamity Jane” recently opened in theaters and it was released on digital on February 2 via Samuel Goldwyn Films.

The synopsis is: After Wild Bill (Stephen Amell) is killed in a poker game, Calamity Jane (Emily Bett Rickards) must break out of prison and seek revenge before the Deadwood’s Sheriff (Tim Rozon) can arrest them.

Without giving too much away, Emily Bett Rickards is bold and badass in the role of the lead female Calamity Jane. Stephen Amell is able to breathe fresh life into Wild Bill, while Tim Rozon delivers a suave and vivacious performance as Sheriff Mason, who is the voice of reason at times.

The Verdict

Overall, “Calamity Jane” is a high-adrenaline and entertaining new western. There is something in it for everybody as everybody in the ensemble offers something distinct to the table.

The pace is appropriate, and the twists in the plot will keep the audience at the edge of their seats. Terry Miles is able to give us a modern take on a timeless story.

Emily Bett Rickards is fearless in the titular character, and she works well opposite both of her co-leading men Stephen Amell and Tim Rozon respectively. This movie garners four out of five stars.