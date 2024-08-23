Review: Thomas Rhett releases his country album ‘About a Woman’

Thomas Rhett. Photo Credit: Josh Aikin.

Country star Thomas Rhett released his new country album “About a Woman” on Friday, August 23rd via The Valory Music Co.

It opens with the upbeat and fun “Fool,” and it is followed by the spitfire “Overdrive” and the sassy “Gone Country,” which is sheer bliss.

“Beautiful As You” is beautiful and poignant, while he shows us how to have a good time with “After All the Bars Are Closed.”

Equally noteworthy tunes are “Country for California,” “Back to Blue,” and “Church,” where he tips his hat to his musical hero, Eric Church.

“Somethin’ ‘Bout a Woman” is a smooth and sultry performance that will resonate with his female listeners. The lyrics of “What Could Go Right” are conversational but not contrived.

After the up-tempo “Boots,” it immediately breaks into this journalist’s favorite tune, “Don’t Wanna Dance,” which deserves to become the next “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” due to the interpolation of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” “Don’t Wanna Dance” would make a solid choice for a future radio single.

The album closes with the glorious love song “I Could Spend Forever Loving You,” where Rhett leaves his fans yearning for more.

His album “About a Woman” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Thomas Rhett has released the greatest album of his career thus far with “About A Woman.” There is not a filler track on here, and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity. His new music is bound to strike a chord with the hearts of his listeners.

“About a Woman” deserves to be nominated for Grammy Awards in the future, and it garners an A rating.

For more information on country artist Thomas Rhett, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.

