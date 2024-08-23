Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Thomas Rhett releases his country album ‘About a Woman’

Country star Thomas Rhett released his new country album “About a Woman” on Friday, August 23rd via The Valory Music Co.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett. Photo Credit: Josh Aikin.
Thomas Rhett. Photo Credit: Josh Aikin.

Country star Thomas Rhett released his new country album “About a Woman” on Friday, August 23rd via The Valory Music Co.

It opens with the upbeat and fun “Fool,” and it is followed by the spitfire “Overdrive” and the sassy “Gone Country,” which is sheer bliss.

“Beautiful As You” is beautiful and poignant, while he shows us how to have a good time with “After All the Bars Are Closed.”

Equally noteworthy tunes are “Country for California,” “Back to Blue,” and “Church,” where he tips his hat to his musical hero, Eric Church.

“Somethin’ ‘Bout a Woman” is a smooth and sultry performance that will resonate with his female listeners. The lyrics of “What Could Go Right” are conversational but not contrived.

After the up-tempo “Boots,” it immediately breaks into this journalist’s favorite tune, “Don’t Wanna Dance,” which deserves to become the next “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” due to the interpolation of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” “Don’t Wanna Dance” would make a solid choice for a future radio single.

The album closes with the glorious love song “I Could Spend Forever Loving You,” where Rhett leaves his fans yearning for more.

His album “About a Woman” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Thomas Rhett has released the greatest album of his career thus far with “About A Woman.” There is not a filler track on here, and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity. His new music is bound to strike a chord with the hearts of his listeners.

“About a Woman” deserves to be nominated for Grammy Awards in the future, and it garners an A rating.

For more information on country artist Thomas Rhett, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Thomas Rhett interview

In this article:about a woman, Album, Artist, Country, Grammy, Music, thomas rhett, valory music, Whitney houston
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

The average annual emissions for the 2013-2022 period was 53 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide -- primarily from the use of fossil fuels like oil and gas, the report said The average annual emissions for the 2013-2022 period was 53 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide -- primarily from the use of fossil fuels like oil and gas, the report said

Tech & Science

Could ‘zero trust’ have prevented the Halliburton cyberattack?

Oil giant Halliburton has been hit by a cyberattack. How could this have been prevented?

19 hours ago
Nepal has lifted its ban on TikTok Nepal has lifted its ban on TikTok

Social Media

Nepal lifts ban on video-sharing platform TikTok

TikTok, which has around one billion monthly users, has faced restrictions in many countries for allegedly breaking data rules.

24 hours ago
Among the successes identified was Britain's introduction in 2013 of a minimum carbon price, subsidies for renewable energy, and a coal phase-out plan Among the successes identified was Britain's introduction in 2013 of a minimum carbon price, subsidies for renewable energy, and a coal phase-out plan

Business

Combining climate measures key to slashing emissions: study

Published in the journal Science, the study examined 25 years of public policies in 41 countries across six continents.

15 hours ago
Kelcie Stranahan and Ryan Carnes Kelcie Stranahan and Ryan Carnes

Entertainment

Review: Ryan Carnes and Kelcie Stranahan are living with loss in ‘The Air He Breathes’

Ryan Carnes and Kelcie Stranahan star in the new film "The Air He Breathes," which premiered on Passionflix on August 22nd.

23 hours ago