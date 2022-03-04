Review: This week’s releases rely on partnerships

A scene from 'Belfast' courtesy of Universal Pictures

Originally posted March 3, 2022

This week’s releases include a charming Oscar nominee; a stunning performance; an espionage team project; an acclaimed WWII picture; a martial arts display; a documentary about a one-man show; and a no holds bar action movie.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

The 355 (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy)

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild-card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) joins forces with rival German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) on a lethal mission to retrieve it. The unlikely team must also stay one step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move as the action rockets across the globe.

It’s not often agents from this many countries cooperate with each other, let alone agree on a mission’s goals. But that speaks to the danger of the stolen weapon if it falls into the wrong hands — or any hands for that matter. Mace and Marie are very competent, making the early scenes where they square off fairly intense. The action scenes are enhanced by the fact that the women did most of their own stunts throughout the picture. Khadijah and Graciela have less physical talents, though they do get their hands dirty when necessary. There are three key male characters in the film, played by Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramirez and Jason Flemyng. Unfortunately, the film loses momentum after the second act as it grows a little more far-fetched before bringing it back to centre at the end.

Special features include: deleted scenes; “Chasing Through Paris”; “Action That Hurts”; “Reconstructing Marrakesh”; “Chaos at the city of dreams”; and VFX breakdowns. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

MVD Entertainment Group

A Walk in the Sun [Collector’s Edition] (Blu-ray & DVD)

During the World War II Allied invasion of Italy, Sgt. Tyne (Dana Andrews) is one of the officers leading an attack on a farmhouse in the Italian countryside, which functions as a German stronghold. When the ranking officers are killed soon after the platoon lands on the beach, Tyne must take over.

The film was actually released on the heels of the end of WWII in 1945, based on the novel by war writer Harry Brown. It was praised for its realistic portrayal of the soldiers’ experience, which went beyond convincing battles as a lot of time is spent with the men as they engage in banter using period slang. Tyne is hesitant to accept a leadership role, in spite of clearly having the necessary qualities to do lead well. In the meantime, the infantrymen take time for introspection or talk about home in between firefights, while some crack under the pressure and many others are killed in action. While the inconsequential conversations bloat the film’s runtime, they’re also essential to the picture’s authenticity and the audience’s connection to the characters. One of the key things that separates the movie from contemporary war pictures is the inclusion of corresponding ballads throughout the narrative. Notably, in 2016, the film was added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.

Special features include: “Actor Norman Lloyd on A Walk in the Sun”; and “The Men of A Walk in the Sun with Joel Blumberg.” (MVD Entertainment Group)

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Belfast (Blu-ray & Digital copy)

The poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. Buddy’s (Jude Hill) family lives in a largely Protestant district with a few Catholic families, but one day his community and everything he thought he understood about life is suddenly turned upside down. Buddy’s family gets caught in the mayhem and must decide to stay or leave the only place they have ever called home. Through it all, his passionate parents (Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan) and quick-witted grandparents (Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds) keep the joy alive through music and the magic of movies.

This story was inspired by writer/director Kenneth Branagh’s childhood in Ireland at the start of The Troubles, which pitted Catholics and Protestants against each other in a violent sectarian conflict. The audience watches the narrative unfold from Buddy’s perspective, which is interesting because he doesn’t really understand why his neighbours are suddenly attacking each other or why it matters what religion his friends practice. His innocence is the foundation of the film’s charm. On the other hand, his parents are there to provide an adult viewpoint. They are opposed to the conflict, but cannot escape the local pressures to join a side, which puts their family’s safety at risk. Shot in black and white, it beautifully captures this moment in time, telling an uplifting story amongst irrational chaos.

Special features include: commentary with writer/director Kenneth Branagh; alternate ending featuring Kenneth Branagh; deleted scenes; “A City of Stories: The Making of Belfast”; and “Everyone’s Inner Child.” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

MVD Entertainment Group

The Flag of Iron [Special Edition] (Blu-ray)

When the master of the Iron Flag clan is killed by a mysterious assassin known only as Spearman, it sets off an explosive chain of events which pits two brothers against each other in an action-packed adventure of fist flying fury.

This is a classic martial arts film from the Shaw Brothers Studio. Betrayal is at the narrative’s centre, though the level of deception is only gradually revealed. In the meantime, there are a number of fight sequences following the initial fatal conflict as one brother defends himself from repeated assassination attempts. The Spearman is quite the talent, standing in stark contrast to the black-clad clan. Notably, the action scenes are especially attractive as the Iron Flag clan uses spears with flags as weapons, making the choreography appear like a lethal dance. The final standoff is quite brutal as both sides are determined to triumph over the other.

Special features include: commentary by Mike Leeder and Arne Venema; booklet; and poster. (MVD Entertainment Group)

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

House of Gucci (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy)

The film is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately… murder.

The film is based on The New York Times best-selling novel, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. The Gucci family was already divided before Patrizia entered the picture, but she’s able to capitalize on their differences to encourage her husband’s ambitions and, in turn, achieve her own goals of wealth and power. It’s difficult to believe a lot of this really happened, but if it was fiction its ludicrousness would keep the narrative from being satisfying. Gaga goes through an awards-worthy transformation, barely recognizable under the make-up and wig, and delivers an exceptional performance. Director Ridley Scott truly captures the extravagance of their lifestyles, from the lavish costumes to the excessive set pieces.

Special features include: “The Rise of the House of Gucci”; “The Lady of the House”; and “Styling House of Gucci.” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

MVD Entertainment Group

Marionette Land (DVD)

The film is an intimate portrait into the world of Robert Brock and his marionette theatre. Robert lives above the theatre with his mother and business partner, Mary Lou. From classic marionette shows for families (Peter Pan, Wizard of Oz) to grown-up shows where he straps on his heels to become famous Hollywood divas of the past, you never know what will happen next at the Lancaster Marionette Theatre. But new personal and professional challenges emerge as Robert and Mary Lou struggle to keep the theatre open, while preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The documentary began filming before the pandemic, capturing packed theatre shows for children and adults. The initial focus is the marionette performances, which was once the theatre’s lifeblood but is now barely paying the bills. Each production is a one-man show with Robert pulling the strings, performing the dialogue and controlling the lights. His aptitude for this lost art is impressive, but watching him prepare for the drag show really demonstrates his love for acting. The movie also respectfully explores Robert and Mary Lou’s relationship. They are a close family, but often have very different opinions, even though she usually concedes to Robert. They’re not especially eccentric, but it is an interesting slice of life.

Special features include: commentary with director Alexander Monelli and Star Robert Brock; deleted scenes; Philadelphia Film Festival Q&A; and Omaha Film Festival Q&A. (MVD Entertainment Group)

MVD Entertainment Group

Surf Nazis Must Die (Blu-ray)

An earthquake leaves the California coastline in ruins and reduces the beaches to a state of chaos. A group of neo-Nazis led by Adolf (Barry Brenner), the self-proclaimed ‘Führer of the new beach,’ takes advantage of the resulting chaos by fighting off several rival surfer gangs to seize control of the beaches. Meanwhile, an African American oil well worker named Leroy (Robert Harden) is killed by the surf Nazis while jogging on the beach. Leroy’s mother, ‘Mama’ Washington (Gail Neely), devastated by the loss of her son, vows revenge. After arming herself with a handgun and grenades, she breaks out of her retirement home and exacts vengeance on the Surf Nazis.

Anyone familiar with Troma’s pictures knows it’s a lawless landscape where anything goes. The title is actually a play on the term “surf Nazi,” which describes surfers dedicated to the sport and territorial about their waves. The film takes the name literally, featuring a racist band of surfers aggressively taking over the beach. The gangs are similar to most movie gangs of the ‘80s, dressed in colourful clothing and brandishing switchblades. Foul language, racist slurs and unprovoked violence are par for the course. However, the film’s standout element is its hero — an elderly black woman who feels too young to be stuck in a retirement home. Smoking cigars, gambling, hacking down trees and riding a motorcycle, Mama Washington is a badass seeker of justice.

Special features include: introduction by Lloyd Kaufman; deleted scenes; interview with Peter George; interview with Robert Tinnel; PSAs; Kaufman’s autobiography; “Radiation March”; “Soul of Troma”; “Scenes from Tromaville Café”; “Latched”; “Indie Artists vs. Cartels”; “Lloyd Gets F***ed by Hollywood System”; and “The Projection Booth Podcast” interview with Peter George. (MVD Entertainment Group)