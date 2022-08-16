Review: This week’s releases challenge reputations and standards

A scene from 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

This week’s releases include a new fantastic adventure; mystery solvers with an impeccable track record; an underground classic; an empowering comedy; and a comeuppance narrative.

Paramount Home Entertainment

Boomerang (Blu-ray)

New York marketing exec Marcus Graham (Eddie Murphy) is a wolf in chic clothing; a ladies’ man dedicated to life, liberty and the happiness of pursuit. But what goes around comes around. If you’ve got the curves, he’s got the angles…until he meets Jacqueline (Robin Givens), a smart, stylish woman who treats men the same way he treats women.

This is the classic tale of a womanizer getting a taste of his own medicine. Marcus has never given a second thought to how the women he so easily discards after sex might feel, but when it turns out Jacqueline doesn’t share the sentiment that they’re meant to be, he begins to understand. Jacqueline is a high-power executive who is not interested in a serious relationship, commenting on how Marcus helped her relieve some stress as she leaves him gobsmacked under the covers. It’s a bit that goes on a little too long, though his rehabilitation is tainted when he pursues a woman at the same time as one of his good friends. Consequently, it’s a bit wishy-washy on who audiences should root for and when it should actually end.

Special features include: commentary by director Reginald Hudlin; and extended and deleted scenes with director’s commentary. (Paramount Home Entertainment)

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker (Dan Fogler) on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Although J.K. Rowling outed Dumbledore in 2007, this is the first story to unambiguously address his sexuality and openly discuss his relationship with Grindelwald. Their love affair is actually a key part of this narrative, which is both satisfying and a little strange since it’s never before been made canon. Still, the war between good vs. evil is made more complicated as multiple connections span the battle line, blurring loyalties and causing hesitation during stand-offs. In addition to the usual magical clashes, which are quite spectacular, there are also a number of new creatures introduced, including small mimicking insects and beautiful beasts with a noble purpose. Overall, this film is better than the previous one as it counters the former’s mistakes and Mikkelsen is the best Grindelwald thus far.

Special features include: deleted scenes; “The Dumbledore Family Tree”; “Dumbledore Through the Ages”; “Magical or Muggle”; “The Magic of Hogwarts”; “Even More Fantastic Beasts”; “Newt in the Wild”; “The German Ministry of Magic”; “A Dumbledore Duel”; “The Candidates’ Dinner”; “Erkstag Jailbreak”; “Battle in Bhutan”; and “The Secrets of Cursed Child.” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

Paramount Home Entertainment

The First Wives Club (Blu-ray)

Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton portray mid-life Manhattanites who have more than a long-time friendship in common. After years of helping their hubbies climb the ladder of success, each has been dumped for a newer, curvier model. But the trio is determined to turn their pain into gain. They come up with a cleverly devious plan to hit their exes where it really hurts — in the wallet!

This was a ‘90s sleeper hit, striking a chord with middle-aged women who had not really seen this side of a divorce depicted previously. These wives gave everything to their husbands before being replaced by younger women, amusingly played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Elizabeth Berkley and Marcia Gay Harden. While most women in their position do not have their wealth or resources (uncle with a mafia connection?), it’s still empowering to watch them turn the tables on their ex-husbands. Their exaggerated revenge is what makes the whole situation so entertaining, even though they’re reunited under tragic circumstances. In the end, while the fashion may not be timeless, the story of the one-sided divorce is endlessly entertaining.

Special features include: filmmaker focus with screenwriter Robert Harling; and theatrical trailer. (Paramount Home Entertainment)

Criterion Collection

Pink Flamingos (Blu-ray)

Outré diva Divine is iconic as the wanted criminal hiding out with her family of degenerates in a trailer outside Baltimore, while reveling in her tabloid notoriety as the “Filthiest Person Alive.” When a pair of sociopaths (Mink Stole and David Lochary) with a habit of kidnapping women in order to impregnate them attempt to challenge her title, Divine resolves to show them and the world the true meaning of the word “filth.” Incest, cannibalism, shrimping and film history’s most legendary gross-out ending — John Waters and his merry band of Dreamlanders leave no taboo unsmashed.

This is director John Waters’ first underground hit as he takes bad taste to a new level. As two sets of miscreants compete over the self-proclaimed title of “Filthiest Person Alive,” it’s impossible to predict how low they will go to take the throne. Consequently, there are no lines that remain uncrossed, creating a movie that is still shocking in spite of the many ghastly trends to cross cinema screens since its release. Waters worked with a lot of the same artists in his early pictures, all of whom were willing to push the envelope and do all the perverse things they could concoct. The film gained a cult following on the midnight movie circuit, also becoming infamous for its last scene in which Divine breaks all the rules for a disgusting stunt.

Special features include: commentaries featuring Waters, from the 1997 Criterion laserdisc and the 2001 DVD release; deleted scenes and alternate takes; “Divine Trash”; conversation between Waters and filmmaker Jim Jarmusch; tour of the film’s Baltimore locations, led by Waters; trailer; and essay by critic Howard Hampton and a piece by actor and author Cookie Mueller about the making of the film, from her 1990 book, Walking Through Clear Water in a Pool Painted Black. (Criterion Collection)

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Scooby-Doo! and Guess Who?: The Complete Second Season (DVD)

It seems like everybody wants to be one of those meddling kids, so Scooby-Doo recruits a different pop culture icon to join the gang in every episode of Season 2. Get sleuthing with Scooby, Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy because they’ll need all the help they can get if they want to solve these mind-boggling mysteries. So, who’s on board? Music icon Cher returns to the mystery-solving stage 50 years after her first team up with Scoob. Terry Bradshaw gets off the bench to tackle a case, Axl Rose will rock these monsters, and Jason Sudeikis will have these villains laughing out loud.

Not much has changed in the crime solving business in the more than 50 years that the Scooby gang have been doing it. In each 22-minute episode, the meddling kids stumble upon a crime perpetrated by someone dressed in a scary costume, look for clues while being regularly chased around and finally unmask the culprit who was under their nose the whole time. Now, to spice things up a bit, they have a celebrity guest sleuth each episode, who contribute their unique personalities and approach to mystery solving. Interestingly, Axl is identified as the Guns N’ Roses frontman, but his character built a friendship with Shaggy and Scooby based on their mutual love of pies. This new twist to the classic series has succeeded in breathing new life into the show.

There are no special features. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)