Review: This week’s releases are rooted in conflict

This week’s releases include a fascinating leap into the multiverse; a body jumper; an updated detective narrative; a double dose of Rock Hudson; an all-star cast; a classic cyborg; and an unlikely anti-hero.

Jack Reacher steelbook(4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)

When an unspeakable crime is committed, all evidence points to the suspect in custody who offers up a single note in defense: “Get Jack Reacher!” The law has its limits, but ex-military investigator Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) does not when his fight for the truth pits him against an unexpected enemy with a skill for violence and a secret to keep.

Cruise is no stranger to the action mystery, but this character is different from many of those he’s played — though he does get to utilize his years of screen fighting experience. Reacher is a straight talker who doesn’t hold back, particularly when he’s trying to get under someone’s skin. He doesn’t care if he’s liked, just that he gets the job done. Many of the things Reacher says or does is meant to be shocking or aggravating, reminiscent of ‘80s anti-heroes. While Cruise’s good-guy history wouldn’t make him the first choice for the role, he makes it work. Casting Werner Herzog, on the other hand, is unexpected but cool. The mystery is typical of quality entries into the genre, though it’s a little drawn out.

Last Looks (Blu-ray)

Charlie Waldo (Charlie Hunnam) is an ex-LAPD superstar who left the force and now lives a life of simplicity and solitude deep in the woods. Alistair Pinch (Mel Gibson) is an eccentric actor who spends his days drunk on the set of his TV show. When Pinch’s wife is found dead, he is the prime suspect and Waldo is convinced to come out of retirement to investigate what happened. The case finds Waldo contending with gangsters, Hollywood executives and pre-school teachers, all in pursuit of clearing Pinch’s name … or confirming his guilt.

The movie has a film noir vibe as Waldo is pursued by multiple people for unknown reasons, is an outcast amongst other officers and is repeatedly put on a path that leads to an attractive woman. In Waldo’s escape from the world, he’s limited himself to 100 possessions, which seems to have excluded grooming tools. Consequently, he doesn’t fit in with the Hollywood elite he’s investigating, but still manages to charm his way to critical information. Gibson is perfect as the loud-mouthed alcoholic who despises his job, but has become accustomed to a lavish lifestyle. Morena Baccarin and Lucy Fry play the women to which Waldo keeps returning, though they generally take the lead in their encounters. Overall, the picture has a subtle sense of humour and long line of absurd characters only believable in Hollywood.

Man’s Favorite Sport? (Blu-ray)

Roger Willoughby (Rock Hudson) is happily employed as one of the world’s great angling experts. Unfortunately, even his own boss doesn’t know that Roger has never been fishing in his life. So when press agent Abigail Page (Paula Prentiss) arranges for Roger to participate in her resort’s upcoming fishing tournament, he’s thrown into a panic. At the resort, he and Abby commence a crash course to turn him into a genuine outdoorsman — only to have their plan riotously upset by a surprise visit from Roger’s fiancée.

Legendary director Howard Hawks was the best of his time when it came to romantic screwball comedies and Hudson was one of the popular leading men at the time, bringing good looks, charm and a great sense of humour to the role. It’s interesting that Willoughby is a fraud who must learn a man’s sport from a couple of women who have a much better grasp of being outdoors. Abigail and her accomplice are incredibly competent, while Willoughby repeatedly proves inept at camping, boating or fishing. Of course, even though much of their hijinks are predicable, it doesn’t stop them from being very entertaining. Hudson is a great sport, going along with many silly gags, while Prentiss doesn’t shy away from being assertive and forthright — particularly when it comes to Willoughby.

RoboCop steelbook (4K Ultra HD)

The film takes place in Detroit in the not-too-distant future. Heroic cop Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) is gunned down in the line of duty, only to be resurrected as RoboCop — a cybernetic mix of spare human parts and Motor City steel, and the latest defense against crime designed by the all-powerful OCP Corporation. As RoboCop’s memories of his former life as Murphy resurface, only his ex-partner (Nancy Allen) stands beside him to fight against the vicious thugs responsible for his death, as well as a nefarious top-level OCP executive orchestrating the chaos from above.

With crime increasing in major cities, there was a desire to curb criminal activity and this film provided a creative solution to the problem. Fittingly set in Motor City where machines are built into the town’s foundation, flesh is melded with steel. While they may have refined the cybernetic aspect of their experiment, they definitely hadn’t perfected the brain-tinkering part of the project. Murphy’s situation is rather depressing as he didn’t volunteer for the procedure and knowing he can’t be with his family is torture, which Weller conveys with the right mix of robotic indifference and compassion. However, his modifications mean he can also solve any problem — with the goons that killed him and the company that made him. It’s a classic, ‘80s sci-fi movie that gets a nice polish with this release.

Soapdish (Blu-ray)

Sally Field, Kevin Kline, Robert Downey, Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Cathy Moriarty and Elisabeth Shue star as the zany cast and crew of The Sun Also Sets, America’s hottest ‘soap,’ where on-screen drama and off-screen craziness combine for over-the-top entertainment.

This movie features an all-star cast in some of the most compromising and absurd storylines as life imitates art for these over-the-top soap opera stars. The younger actresses want to dethrone Field’s character so they can have more screen time, recruiting the ambitious and horny producer played by Downey, Jr., to execute their plan. Goldberg plays the aging star’s most trusted ally in the writer’s room, while Kline returns to the show after a long hiatus to stir the pot and Shue portrays the latest up-and-coming star stealing everyone’s spotlight. The on- and off-screen drama is outrageously funny as everyone is scheming and lying to achieve a goal, noble or otherwise, with an explosive ending that would’ve had ratings through the roof.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man (Tom Holland), our friendly neighbourhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his superhero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

As the movie eases audiences back into the moment in which The Daily Bugle broadcasted Spider-Man’s secret identity, it doesn’t take long for audiences to be hit by the enormity of what this means for Peter and his friends. However, within the first 10 minutes, viewers are also treated to an appearance that will bring a smile to their faces and spark hope for the future of the MCU. Spider-Man is forced to return to his roots to find his way forward in a world obsessed with his existence and uncertain of its necessity. Internalizing these doubts brings Peter to the question every superhero asks themselves eventually: Am I doing more harm than good? The multiverse concept plays a major role in this phase of the MCU as this narrative uses the theory as a means of tying together multiple storylines that always seemed independent of one another. This is a very full film with a lot to take in, but the pace’s ebb and flow allows viewers just enough time to digest before the next big development — though some may find they’re still processing certain scenes long after the film’s conclusion.

Spirtwalker (Blu-ray)

After waking up from a car crash unable to remember anything about his life, a man begins regaining consciousness in a new body every 12 hours. Now, he must piece together his identity, all while evading attacks from pursuing agents and dangerous criminals alike. But with no memory — and no allies — his time is running out.

The concept for this sci-fi action thriller keeps audiences on their toes as the anonymous man repeatedly changes bodies, all while trying to piece together what happened before he woke up in the first one. He’s haunted by flash memories of a gunfight, but it doesn’t initially make sense. And his only confidante is a homeless man who keeps getting dragged into this deadly chase. Of course, once he finally figures out what is happening and why, audiences must decide what they believe is or is not occurring. The action includes surprising hand-to-hand fights as the spirtwalker’s reflexes takeover in the moment, as well as car chases and shootouts. It’s a captivating mystery that keeps viewers’ attention until the end.

Strange Bedfellows (Blu-ray)

Carter Harrison (Rock Hudson) is a high-powered company exec who needs to polish up his public image. When a P.R. expert (Gig Young) tells him the answer lies in patching up his shaky marriage, Carter jets off to London to rekindle the affections of his fiery Italian wife Toni (Gina Lollobrigida) — who is already planning her second marriage. But even as she begins to repeat the outrageously eccentric behaviours that split them up in the first place, Carter finds himself falling in love with the irresistible Toni all over again.

This is a classic opposites-attract narrative with two incredibly attractive actors. Hudson and Lollobrigida were arguably two of the most desirable stars at the time and they appear to have a wild time bringing this fiery couple to life. It’s a bit difficult to root for the pair when Carter acts so duplicitously throughout his reunion with Toni, but they’re bound to end up together so one can only hope he learns his lesson the hard way and becomes a better man for it. Theirs is unquestionably a passionate romance filled with lovemaking, loud arguments and multiple projectiles, yet they share none of the same beliefs and actively work towards opposing ends. To make matters more complicated is another dishonest man working behind Toni’s back to ensure she ends up with him instead. Toni is definitely an enabler, but neither of these men seem to deserve her based on their behaviour in the film.

