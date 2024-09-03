Review: These releases find the heart of their genre

A scene from 'Abigail' courtesy of Universal Pictures

These releases include a few well-executed horror movies; an adrenaline-fuelled comedy; a moving biopic; a couple of oddball comedies; and a series of action pictures.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Abigail [Collector’s Edition] (Blu-ray & DVD)

A heist team (Dan Stevens, Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, Kevin Durand, Angus Cloud and William Catlett) is hired by a mysterious fixer (Giancarlo Esposito) to kidnap the daughter of a powerful underworld figure. They must guard the pre-teen ballerina (Alisha Weir) for one night to net a $50 million ransom. As the captors start to dwindle one by one, they discover to their mounting terror that they’re locked inside an isolated mansion with no ordinary girl.

The picture features a very recognizable cast of criminals with excellent chemistry and unexpected comedic timing that delivers far more laughs than anticipated. The humour is often dark as they find ways to make light of their terminal predicament, relying on the less smart members of their outfit to make funny mistakes or errors in judgement. Yet, the standout performance is given by 14-year-old Weir, who is able to effortlessly transition from a sweet tiny dancer to a smug, mocking opponent who knows far more than her kidnappers would ever believe. Involuntarily trapped together, each of their needs for self-preservation drive their motivations, whether that means working together or looking out for only themselves.

Special features include: commentary; deleted and extended scenes; “Becoming a Ballerina Vampire”; and gag reel. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Back to Black (Blu-ray & Digital copy)

The extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse’s (Marisa Abela) rise to fame with her early days in Camden through the making of her groundbreaking album, “Back to Black,” that catapulted her to global fame. Told through Amy’s eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the centre of one of the most legendary albums of all time.

Winehouse was a rising star who died far too soon. Her struggles with addiction and bad relationships were not secrets, but rather inspirations for her soulful music. This biopic confirms she wore her heart on her sleeve, for better or worse. However, for fans who followed Winehouse’s career, other than some intimate details, the film doesn’t reveal anything of which they wouldn’t already be aware. Instead, it serves more as a reminder of Winehouse’s brilliance and pain, using her tattoos to mark the passing of time and moments of importance to her. Abela does an incredible job capturing Winehouse’s spirit on and off stage, while the costumes and set designs help recreate iconic moments for audiences.

Special features include: commentary with director Sam Taylor-Johnson, “Transforming into an Icon”; and “Music as the Heartbeat.” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Escape Plan trilogy steelbook (Blu-ray & Digital copy)

Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone) is one of the world’s foremost security analysts who helps design the most protected and fortified prisons — and finds their security flaws by breaking out of them. With a supporting cast that includes Dave Bautista, Jim Caviezel, Vincent D’Onofrio, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Arnold Schwarzenegger, these action-thrillers are full of explosive fights, high-tech intrigue and edge-of-your-seat escapes.

These movies use an interesting concept to unite prolific action heroes in much less violent roles — though they’re physicality is still required in some scenes. Ray has made a living identifying the cracks in fortified prisons, but the ones in the franchise boast a whole other level of maximum security. In some instances, making friends with one of the largest and most connected men in the joint is a good start to an escape scheme. The plans are usually incredibly intricate and time sensitive, rivalling any heist movie in its detail and precision. Moreover, the film has a very defined look that is sterile and harsh, which is fitting for a prison picture.

There are no special features. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

The Fall Guy (4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray)

Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) is a battle-scarred stuntman drafted back into service after a near-career ending accident when Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), the star of a mega-budget studio movie —being directed by Colt’s ex, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) — goes missing.

This is a comedy built entirely around Gosling’s charm as the actor rides a wave of Hollywood popularity and success. Colt is a terrible investigator, but his stunt career made him brave and brash, so he’s willing to do more than the average person to uncover the truth. In addition, he’s trying to gain points with Jody after royally screwing up any chance he had with her — regrets reluctantly, embarrassingly and widely shared on set during breaks between filming. The movie feels like it’s trying a little too hard at times to get the laugh, but at the same time Gosling repeatedly lands the joke and viewers will find they’re inclined to forgive him. Moreover, the stunt coordination is phenomenal, which is fitting for a film that puts their talents front and centre.

Special features include: extended cut; commentary with director/producer David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick; alternate takes; “Stunts on Stunts: Breaking Down the Action”; “Making a Meta Masterpiece”; “How to Break a World Record”; “Nightclub Mayhem”; “The Art of Doubling”; “Making Metalstorm”; “Falling for The Fall Guy with Bob Reese”; and gag reel. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Lionsgate Home Entertainment

George A. Romero’s Diary of the Dead steelbook (Blu-ray & Digital copy)

A terrified group of college film students record the pandemic rise of flesh-eating zombies while struggling for their own survival.

This was George A. Romero’s first independently produced zombie film in more than two decades. As usual, the government and military prove inefficient to handle the situation. Their first instinct is deny, deny, deny. When it becomes too evident to refute, they reassert their control and assure the population they will take care of it — then disappear. Romero diverges somewhat from the structure of previous living dead films by introducing a fair amount of comedy into an otherwise serious story. He also chooses to cast little known actors rather than big name celebrities. Shot in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the film features a lot of young, homegrown talent. However, if you listen carefully to the voiceovers in the film, you may recognize the likes of Guillermo del Toro, Sam Pegg, Tom Savini and Quentin Tarantino, who lend their famous voices to the horror master’s picture.

Special features include: commentary by writer-director George A. Romero, director of photography Adam Swica and editor Michael Doherty; “For the Record,” feature-length documentary; “The Roots: The Inspiration for the Film”; “The First Week”; “Familiar Voices”; “Character Confessionals”; and MySpace contest winners. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

MVD Marquee Collection

The Linguini Incident (Blu-ray)

A romantic caper about Lucy (Patricia Arquette), a perennially underpaid waitress, and Monte (David Bowie), a mysterious, charming (and very in debt) bartender. Lucy is seriously in need of cash and Monte needs to marry someone, anyone, by the end of the week… or else. Together they join forces — along with Lucy’s lingerie designing best friend, Viv (Eszter Balint) — to rob their terminally hip New York City restaurant and solve their financial woes. However, these three are far from master criminals and they soon learn that in robberies, as in love, things never go as planned.

This is a bizarre story that fits perfectly into Bowie’s atypical filmography. His charisma lends itself naturally to the role, though Monte is a bit of a swindler. It’s wonderful to watch him command a room as he repeatedly steps in to save the day, which generally happens to coincide with saving himself. His relationship with Lucy is ill-defined as they seemingly allow their bodies to decide their connection without really thinking about what their actions could mean in the context of their conflicting situations. The film is also an amusing commentary on the nouveau riche of the 1980s with their commitment to uncomfortable fashion, and a desire to be cool that outweighs common sense and self-preservation.

Special features include: commentary with director Richard Shepard, actors Rosanna Arquette and Eszter Balint, co-producer Sarah Jackson and co-screenwriter Tamar Brott, moderated by “Cereal at Midnight’s” Heath Holland; commentary by director Richard Shepard; introduction by director Richard Shepard; making-of featurette; photo gallery; and theatrical trailers. (MVD Marquee Collection)

Shout! Studios

Phantoms (4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray)

In the small village of Snowfield, Colorado, something evil has been awakened from its centuries-long slumber… something with the power to wipe out humanity as we know it. The unsuspecting Dr. Jennifer Pailey (Joanna Going) brings her sister Lisa (Rose McGowan) to Snowfield, only to find the town empty but for a handful of survivors. As the tension and terror mount, only the few who have been left behind — the Pailey sisters, a noted journalist (Peter O’Toole), the town sheriff (Ben Affleck) and his deputies (Liev Schreiber and Nicky Katt) — stand between the mysterious entity that lurks beneath Snowfield and the rest of mankind … if they can survive.

This sci-fi horror movie has a lot in common with its predecessors, The Blob and Invasion of the Body Snatchers. However, rather than an alien conqueror, the premise focuses on a sinister being as old as the Earth itself. One of the more interesting aspects of the narrative is the creature’s ability to absorb knowledge from its victims. Since it emerges in a religious community, the townsfolk viewed it as a god or devil — an identity it adopts and projects. It’s odd to see such a recognizable cast in a mediocre genre movie, as it creates expectations the film simply cannot meet. But one can also see why they would have been attracted to the project, which featured an uncommon foe.

Special features include: “Terror From Below: Making Phantoms” – an interview with producer Joel Soisson; “Chaos In The Flesh: Filming Phantoms” – an interview with director of photography Richard Clabaugh; TV spot; and trailer. (Shout! Studios)

Well Go USA Entertainment

Sting (Blu-ray)

After raising an unnervingly talented spider in secret, 12-year-old Charlotte (Alyla Browne) must face the facts about her pet — and fight for her family’s survival — when the once-charming creature rapidly transforms into a giant, flesh-eating monster.

In the special features, writer-director Kiah Roache-Turner notes that horror creator James Wan’s producer told him the formula for a good horror movie is a monster, a single location and a family. He took that advice and created an excellent creature feature that amplifies a fear shared by many, including himself. The practical spider created and puppeteered by Wētā FX is exponentially better than any digital conception as it can better interact with its environment and the actors. The narrative, not only around the arachnid, but also the emotional struggles between a step-father and daughter, draw audiences into the story, which feels surprisingly authentic save for the alien spider.

Special features include: “Creation of the Monster”; behind-the-scenes featurette; cast and crew interviews; and trailer. (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Lions Gate Entertainment

The Strangers — Chapter 1 (Blu-ray & DVD)

After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive.

In 2008, the original film, The Strangers, terrified audiences with it’s true-to-life horror story of an innocent couple’s murder. It established an atmosphere of fear that gradually intensified until the inevitable conclusion. Now, director Renny Harlin and company are rebooting the franchise with the first entry in a planned trilogy. Unfortunately, this movie doesn’t bode well for future installments as it fails to capture the spirit of its predecessor. Firstly, the peculiar small-town hospitality immediately raises suspicions before the couple even gets to the cabin in the woods. Then they make countless errors during their poor escape attempts, each time missing prime opportunities to run away or dispatch their soon-to-be killers. It’s a very frustrating viewing experience that reflects the inferior quality of the horror narrative.

Special features include: commentary with producer Courtney Solomon and actress Madelaine Petsch; “Reimagining a Classic: Making The Strangers — Chapter 1”; “A Hostile Environment: The Visual Design of The Strangers — Chapter 1”; and theatrical trailer. (Lions Gate Entertainment)

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Tarot (Blu-ray & Digital copy)

When a group of friends recklessly violate the sacred rule of Tarot readings — never use someone else’s deck — they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.

For centuries, people believed there was a way to communicate with the world beyond our own, whether it’s to contact a loved one or divine the future. Tarot cards are one of the more tangible instruments of this practice, becoming so mainstream that curious practitioners can find decks designed in any number of fandoms. Of course, if someone were to find a deck with the same horrific artwork as in the film, it’d probably be best to put it back. That said, the card designs inform the stellar special effect monsters in the movie, which really raise it out of mediocrity to respectable horror movie status. The only real pitfall was the inclusion of an additional character who’s only purpose was to give them information they could’ve found online with the rest of their research.

Special features include: “A Twist of Fate: Making the Film”; “Circle of Friends”; and “Killer Outtakes.” (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Shout! Studios

UHF (4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray)

George Newman (“Weird Al” Yankovic) is a hopeless daydreamer who becomes the manager of a small TV station that’s losing money as quickly as it’s losing viewers. Before long he’s programming shows like “Stanley Spadowski’s Clubhouse”, “Wheel of Fish” and “Raul’s Wild Kingdom.” But can Channel 62’s new popularity save it from sinister forces? To find out… don’t touch that dial!

At the height of his career, conquering the music video market with his spoofs on Billboard hits, Yankovic finally made the jump to the big screen with a story that matched his style to a tee. Similar to real life, George discovers an audience for his unique sense of humour, slowly increasing the channel’s ratings with shows that could not be found nowhere else. Of course, no underdog story is complete without an ill-intentioned bigger dog trying to undermine their efforts for personal gain. Having been released 35 years ago, the film is undoubtedly a product of the 1980s, but it also has a longevity that can be attributed to its enigmatic star.

Special features include: commentary with “Weird Al” Yankovic and director Jay Levey; deleted scenes; behind-the-scenes footage; retrospective panel From San Diego Comic-Con 2014; production stills; Easter eggs; and music video. (Shout! Studios)

Shout! Studios

Who’s that Girl (Blu-ray)

Four years of unjust jail haven’t dampened the spirits or determination of Nikki Finn (Madonna). The spunky parolee sets out to clear her name — and sets the Big Apple spinning in deliriously funny ways.

This movie feels like it’s trying to capture the high energy spirit of a classic screwball comedy a la Howard Hawks. Nikki is carefree, doing (and taking) what she wants, when she wants it. Her cause of righting a wrong from the past may be righteous, but she puts Louden (Griffin Dunne), who was tasked with getting her out of town, through the ringer in the process. Most amusingly, they’re accompanied on their hapless adventure by a nearly extinct big cat that resembles a cougar and is meant to be delivered to Louden’s most important client. Instead, the feline frequently escapes its cage to frighten people and worry Louden. Unsurprisingly, the film unfolds to an upbeat soundtrack provided by Madonna et al.

Special features include: commentary by film historian Russell Dyball; and theatrical trailer. (Shout! Studios)