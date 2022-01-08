Review: ‘The Winter Palace’ is a magnificent original holiday film on GAC Family

Neal Bledsoe and Danica McKellar in 'The Winter Palace.' Photo Courtesy of GAC Media

“The Winter Palace,” starring actors Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe, is a wonderful new original holiday film that premiered on GAC Family on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Digital Journal has the recap.

It was directed by T.W. Peacocke, and the screenplay was written by Greg Rossen and Brian Sawyer.

Danica McKellar stars in the lead role of Emily Miller, a romance writer, who is suffering from writer’s block. She has a big deadline for her next book, and she must deliver the first few chapters by the end of the month. Thankfully, Emily’s friend, Becca (Zarrin Darnell-Martin) manages luxury properties in the Rockies. She does a bit of finagling, and now Emily is the caretaker of the estate home for the week. There is no chance that the owners will show up as they have not been there in five years.

This enchanting place has become a writer’s retreat, and this has energized Emily’s creativity. She enjoys a roaring fire and the coziness of taking care of such a grand place.

However, one night, Emily is awakened to the sound of a motorcade. Soon, she hears the footsteps of an army of associates. They are a crown prince’s entourage. This particular prince isn’t just anyone. Prince Henry (played by Neal Bledsoe) is the future king of Concordia, and he is the current owner of this very enchanting estate home.

Luke Marty and Jennifer Wigmore also star as Fritz and Ms. Tilson respectively, and they bring a great deal of comic relief to the film.

Will Emily overcome her writer’s block and find the inspiration that she needs to jot down ideas (and a subsequent story) for the first few chapters of her new book?

The Verdict

Overall, Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe are superb in “The Winter Palace” on GAC Family. It is the quintessential movie to help kick off the New Year, and it will certainly transport viewers to different realms. McKellar and Bledsoe have great acting chemistry together, and they will keep the audience at the edge of their seats during their winter adventures in Prince Henry’s chateau.

The script is well-written, warm, witty, and clever; the entire cast delivers as a whole in this film and brings something unique to the table; moreover, T.W. Peacocke excels with directing this movie. This is a refreshing original holiday film that is worth checking out… and that’s a “royal order”!