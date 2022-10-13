Connect with us

Review: ‘The Winchesters,’ starring Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly, premieres on The CW

On Tuesday, October 11, the new show “The Winchesters” premiered on The CW.
Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger in 'The Winchesters'
Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger in 'The Winchesters.' Photo by: Matt Miller, The CW
Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger in 'The Winchesters.' Photo by: Matt Miller, The CW

On Tuesday, October 11, the new show “The Winchesters” premiered on The CW. It is a dramatic fantasy TV series that was developed by Robbie Thompson, and it is the prequel to “Supernatural.”

It is worth checking out. Drake Rodger stars John Winchester and Meg Donnelly (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) plays Mary. The cast also features Nida Khurshid as Latika and Jojo Fleites as Carlos.

The synopsis is as follows: Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), “The Winchesters” is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world.

When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father’s past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father.

Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid) and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families.

Glen Winter directed this pilot episode, which was written by Robbie Thompson. The cast of “The Winchesters” is able to sustain the audience’s attention for its entire duration, and it is gripping and filled with multiple twists and turns that will keep fans engaged and at the edge of their seats. Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly deliver memorable lead performances, and with Rodger, it is evident that a new star is born.

Demetria McKinney (“A House Divided”) is also impressive in the role of Ada Monroe, the bookstore owner who takes interest in the occult.

In this article:Drake Rodger, meg donnelly, robbie thompson, The CW, the winchesters
