Review: The Warped Tour Band brings live punk rock and emo music to Long Island

The Warped Tour Band. Photo Credit: Michael Catalano Photography

On November 5, The Warped Tour Band performed at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall on Long Island, with resident DJ Mike Savage warming up the stage for them.

While the majority of New Yorkers were at the Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden, the punk rock and emo party was going on at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall.

This award-winning tribute band is made up of Anthony Scarfuto on lead vocals, Steve Como on lead guitar, Lou Peragine on rhythm guitar, Gary Cayton on bass, and Nick Rice on drums.

They kicked off their set with Fall Out Boys’ “Dance, Dance” and it was followed by the infectious “1985” by Bowling for Soup and the Taking Back Sunday classic “Cute Without The ‘E'” and The All-American Rejects’ pop-punk classic “Dirty Little Secret,” which is one of this journalist’s all-time favorite tunes from the ’00s.

They took their audience on a trip down memory lane to The Offspring’s “The Kids Aren’t Alright” and their version of Sum 41’s “In Too Deep” was sheer bliss. They did Stacy Jones and American Hi-Fi justice with “Flavor Of The Weak.” Of course, no emo night is complete without Good Charlotte’s “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous.”

The Warped Tour Band’s Blink-182 covers were superb as always.

The Verdict

Overall, The Warped Tour Band rocked Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall, and their spitfire emo set was well-received by the packed crowd.

Anthony Scarfuto’s resonant lead vocals were reminiscent of Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects meets Ryan Key of Yellowcard. They had the Wantagh audience singing, dancing, and jumping along with them all night. The boys killed it once again. Their live set earned an A rating.

To learn more about The Warped Tour Band, visit their Facebook page.



