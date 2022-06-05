Review: The Wanted charm on heartfelt ‘Gold Forever (For Tom)’

The Wanted. Photo Courtesy of The Wanted

Acclaimed British pop group The Wanted delivers a heartfelt and beautiful version of “Gold Forever,” which is dedicated to their late band member Tom Parker.

Their harmonies are controlled, soothing, and soaring. This version is all heart and soul and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, rawness, and simplicity. It is bound to touch pop music listeners and The Wanted fans from all over the world on an emotional level.

Particularly impressive about this stirring piano-laden rendition is that all of the proceeds from this record are being donated to The Brain Tumour Charity.

The Wanted is comprised of Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Nathan Sykes. Tom Parker, unfortunately, lost his battle with brain cancer on March 30, 2022.

The special acoustic version of “Gold Forever (For Tom)” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is evident that they paid their late friend, soul brother, and band member a fitting farewell with “Gold Forever.”

Tom Parker posthumously released his inspirational book “Hope,” where he opened up about his battle with glioblastoma. For more information on “Hope,” visit the official website.

To learn more about The Wanted, follow them on Instagram.