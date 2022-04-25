Review: ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is ridiculous in the best possible way

A scene from ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ courtesy of Mongrel Media

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is an off-kilter comedy featuring an inflated, fictional Nicolas Cage who finds himself at the centre of a major police operation and on the verge losing his new BFF.

A lot has been said about Nicolas Cage’s 40-year career, some flattering and others less so. The prolific actor has more than 100 acting credits on IMDB since 1981 and they range from romantic comedies to compelling dramas to action adventures to sci-fi thrillers to barely describable. He’s clearly a performer that prefers to spend his time in front of the camera and isn’t afraid to take a risk if an unusual script catches his attention, most recently starring in Legion M’s soon-to-be cult classic, Mandy. He’s won multiple awards, including an Oscar for Best Actor for Leaving Las Vegas. But Cage has often left any analysis of his career to others… until now, as he portrays a version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Nick Cage (Cage) is dealing with a lot at the moment. He’s in the midst of a divorce from Olivia (Sharon Horgan), while trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter, Addy (Lily Mo Sheen). He’s experiencing a drought in work as most directors opt to go in a different direction with their casting, leaving Nick with increasing debt as he’s unable to pay his bills. Fortunately, his supportive agent (Neil Patrick Harris) is doing all he can, which includes encouraging Nick to fly to Mallorca, Spain to be a paid attendee at Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal), a wealthy man’s, birthday celebration. Out of options, Nick takes the gig and is quickly immersed in a world of luxury, espionage and potentially the most meaningful friendship of his life.

This movie is super meta as it not only features real-life elements of Cage’s career, but much of the narrative is also the basis of the movie within the movie. Characters are seen watching Cage’s ‘90s blockbusters, Con Air and The Rock, fawning over his excellence, while some of his other pictures, like Face/Off and Guarding Tess, are lovingly referenced throughout. Even Nick can’t escape himself as he’s frequently visited by a younger version of himself that insists he regain his prestige. However, the digitally de-aged Cage is an odd element as his smooth skin and long hair don’t actually resemble the actor’s younger self, forever preserved on film.

This film is proof Cage is aware of his image and has embraced this over-the-top persona to the point that he can also laugh at its occasional absurdity. As Nick points out, why is he derided for making too many films when someone else in a different line of work is not ridiculed for working regularly — it’s how he pays his bills. This feels like the perfect time in Cage’s career for a movie like this to be released as he’s recently featured in several acclaimed films after a period of lacklustre pictures, allowing audiences to collectively relive his classic movies while embracing the actor he’s become. Consequently, Cage fans will thoroughly enjoy the picture and those who don’t always like the actor can appreciate this take on his personality, particularly in combination with his rapport with Pascal’s character.

The bromance feels giddy yet real, making it difficult not to get swept up in their bond… or feel bad for Nick when he’s asked to betray the man who’s renewed his lust for life and acting. Nick has a well-intentioned ego, but is feeling defeated when he lands in Spain, prepared to drown his sorrows and make the least possible effort to fulfill his obligation to Javi. On the other hand, Javi is a superfan determined to make the most of his weekend with his favourite movie star, which includes showing him the sites, trying to find their commonalities, indulging in drugs and alcohol, and pitching his film idea. It’s all very exaggerated, but incredibly endearing. Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz play the contradictory buddy cops trying to convince Nick to be their man on the inside, no matter how inept he proves to be time and again.

Like many of his Cage’s pictures, it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact source of its enjoyment, but that doesn’t make it any less massively entertaining.

Director: Tom Gormican

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish