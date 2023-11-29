Connect with us

Review: ‘The Shift,’ starring Kristoffer Polaha, blends elements of science fiction with faith

“The Shift,” starring Kristoffer Polaha, is a new movie that blends elements of science fiction with faith.
Kristoffer Polaha and Neal McDonough in 'The Shift'
Kristoffer Polaha and Neal McDonough in 'The Shift.' Photo Courtesy of Angel Studios.
Kristoffer Polaha and Neal McDonough in 'The Shift.' Photo Courtesy of Angel Studios.

“The Shift,” starring Kristoffer Polaha, is a new movie that blends elements of science fiction with faith.

It will officially be released on Friday, December 1, 2023 via Angel Studios.

The film was written and directed by Brock Heasley. Kristoffer Polaha stars as Kevin Garner, a man who embarks on a journey across worlds and dimensions to reunite with his true love Molly, who is played by Elizabeth Tabish.

The narrative unfolds as a dystopian drama and sci-fi thriller, where a mysterious adversary, The Benefactor (Neal McDonough), disrupts Kevin’s reality.

Faced with infinite worlds and impossible choices, Kevin must navigate through an alternate reality, resisting The Benefactor’s tempting offer of wealth and power.

As survival hangs in the balance, Kevin fights to return to the familiar world he cherishes and the woman he loves.

Sean Astin, Jason Marsden, and John Billingsley also star.

Neal McDonough plays the villain is a controlled yet nefarious fashion, while Elizabeth Tabish is delightful as Molly.

Kristoffer Polaha delivers a landmark performance as Kevin that is backed by raw emotions; moreover, he plays a character that is constantly evolving and gaining complexity. Polaha is both death-defying and emotionally potent, which is an increasingly rare combination.

The movie’s cinematography is also quite striking, and the same holds true for its art direction.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Shift” is entertaining, riveting, and thought-provoking from start to finish. It was expertly shot by Brock Heasley, who also deserves to be commended for his creative and artistic vision, where the viewer can recall the atmospherics of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Heasley is able to give each actor his or her own characterization (and the character development unveils as the movie progresses). The suspense and mystery will keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

The film underscores such values as morality, family, love, hope, survival, and redemption. What makes it stand out is that although it is faith-based, it doesn’t get too preachy.

Grab a bottle of wine (if one is over 21) and some popcorn and allow Kristoffer Polaha take his audience on a trip down multiple layers in the metaverse. “The Shift” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

