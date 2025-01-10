Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘The Room Next Door’ holds back too much

‘The Room Next Door’ is a reserved account of a terminally ill woman’s final days before she opts to end her life
Avatar photo

Published

A scene from 'The Room Next Door'
A scene from 'The Room Next Door' courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics
A scene from 'The Room Next Door' courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

‘The Room Next Door’ is a reserved account of a terminally ill woman’s final days before she opts to end her life.

“Death comes for us all” sounds rather ominous and kind of discouraging. But in actuality, it’s just a fact. Science has not yet found a way for humankind to cheat death. People can now expect to live longer than ever before for countless reasons that include lifestyle and advancements in medicine. However, not all treatments afford the afflicted a quality of life they are willing to accept, so some people may exercise their right to forego certain avenues of care in favour of living as they choose for however long that may be. In The Room Next Door, a terminally ill woman asks a friend to be there for her final days.

Martha (Tilda Swinton) was a war correspondent, travelling the world and bearing witness to some of its greatest atrocities. Having faced death countless times over the course of her career, she may have been better equipped to address her terminal cancer diagnosis than most. Friends and family come by to pay their respects, but Ingrid (Julianne Moore) really tries to remedy their estrangement with frequent visits and any help she can provide. With her health not improving, Martha decides she’d like to end her life before experiencing the imminent suffering that would proceed her natural death. She asks Ingrid to accompany her on one last getaway to a beautiful vacation house in upstate New York.

This is award-winning filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language picture. The subject is provocative as it explores suicide, euthanasia, the act of complicity and the right to refuse medical care. It also addresses the concept of a “good death” and what that means to Martha when faced with the looming loss of her quality of life. Swinton and Moore adeptly explore these topics with measured restraint, which is not to say they don’t display any emotion, but that they feel like real people dealing with circumstances beyond their control. Martha hides the pain that exceeds her medication, while Ingrid is forced to confront her fear of death to support her friend.

Yet, in spite of their capable performances, the film’s most notable shortcoming is that it lacks the passion that exudes from Almodóvar’s previous pictures. He’s generally done an excellent job of portraying women in difficult situations, which have gratefully not always revolved around a man or romantic relationship. These films take audiences on an emotional journey that is felt deeply on and off screen — it’s one of the director’s signatures. But notwithstanding this movie’s touching outline, it fails to arouse the effective feelings viewers have come to expect from an Almodóvar movie. It does, however, still make striking use of colour, particularly red, green and blue.

It also feels as if the narrative is missing some discourse on medical assistance in dying, which is lawfully offered in several countries. Instead, Martha must clandestinely acquire the drug and plan to help Ingrid avoid prosecution after her demise. Yet, there’s never any discussion about why such measures are required or what options would be available if she lived elsewhere. While there’s clearly an effort to avoid certain political debates (though it does raise a theological argument), it’s a noticeable omission for two educated, worldly characters not afraid to question or defy authority.

Director: Pedro Almodóvar
Starring: Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton and John Turturro

In this article:Assisted suicide, Drama, euthanasia, John Turturro, Julianne moore, Movie, Movie review, Pedro Almodovar, The Room Next Door, Tilda Swinton
Avatar photo
Written By

Sarah Gopaul is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for film news, a member of the Online Film Critics Society and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer-approved critic.

You may also like:

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made his surprise announcement this week to slash content moderation policies in the United States Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made his surprise announcement this week to slash content moderation policies in the United States

Social Media

‘Real-world harm’ if Meta ends fact-checks, global network warns

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's surprise announcement this week to slash content moderation policies in the U.S. has sparked alarm.

7 hours ago
US President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk would lead an efficiency drive under his new administration US President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk would lead an efficiency drive under his new administration

Business

Op-Ed: Pricing the madness — Deportations, annexations, wars with allies, etc.

Meanwhile, you might want to try meds that actually work.

16 hours ago
The plume from the Palisades Fire drifts into the mountains in Topanga, California on January 9, 2025 The plume from the Palisades Fire drifts into the mountains in Topanga, California on January 9, 2025

Tech & Science

Right-wing disinformation targets DEI, ‘liberal’ policies as LA burns

The plume from the Palisades Fire drifts into the mountains in Topanga, California on January 9, 2025 - Copyright AFP David SwansonManon JACOBMonths of...

16 hours ago

Business

Getting the message out: Can creators beat the algorithm?

A person who invents, produces, or makes things is called a creator. How does this fit with the world of AI and algorithms?

17 hours ago