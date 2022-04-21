Review: ‘The Revolution Generation’ is a compelling new documentary

'The Revolution Generation.' Photo Credit: Greenwich Entertainment

“The Revolution Generation” is a compelling new documentary film that chronicles the lead-up to today’s global youth movements.

The gripping film is set to be released in theaters and on-demand on April 22, 2022 , to coincide with Earth Day.

From award-winning husband and wife filmmaking duo Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell (“Kiss the Ground”), the film is narrated by Michelle Rodriguez and features interviews with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Shailene Woodley, among others.

The film explores the culminating global environmental crisis and its connections to social, racial, and cultural injustices; moreover, it profiles a group of young leaders who are taking a no holds barred approach to fixing these issues.

The movie was directed by Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell, and it was produced by Mark Sims, Andrea van Beuren, and Zak Kilberg.

The release of this film is timed to coincide with the 2022 U.S. midterm elections and to inspire young people to get involved in policy change as a means of rectifying environmental issues.

It is an exploration of the world-changing activism and potential of the largest youth generation in history. The film shows examples of young leaders working to revolutionize systems that have failed their generation. It paints a moving and optimistic picture of how today’s youth can solve global political and environmental crises.

The trailer for “The Revolution Generation” may be seen below.