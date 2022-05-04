Review: ‘The Ravine’ is a haunting thriller directed by Keoni Waxman

Teri Polo as Carolyn Bianci and Eric Dane as Mitch Bianci in the thriller 'The Ravine.' Photo courtesy of Cinedigm

The highly-anticipated thriller “The Ravine” will be released this week, and it is quite haunting.

“The Ravine” will be in theaters and on Demand and Digital on May 6, 2022.

The movie is directed by Keoni Waxman, and it was written by Waxman, Robert Pascuzzi, and Kelly Pascuzzi. Particularly impressive was the fact that it was inspired by true events, which makes it even more chilling.

Its all-star cast includes Eric Dane, Teri Polo, Peter Facinelli, Byron Mann, Leslie Uggams, and Kyle Lowder (“Days of Our Lives”).

The synopsis of “The Ravine” is as follows: When an unspeakable crime rocks a peaceful community, family and friends are left to wonder if they overlooked the murderer among them or if there might be more to the story. It was inspired by true events and it will be available in theaters and on VOD on May 6, 2022, via Cinedigm.



Peter Facinelli gives a heartbreaking and mindblowing performance as Danny Turner, which will certainly move the audience on an emotional level. Eric Dane and Teri Poli are convincing as Mitch and Carolyn Bianchi respectively.

Kyle Lowder delivers a subtle performance as Tony Turner and veteran actress Leslie Uggams is fabulous as Joanna. Keoni Waxman did a solid job with the direction for this unflinching and devastating story.

Fans of horror, mysteries, suspense, and thrillers will find it intriguing and gripping. “The Ravine” garners 3.5 out of 5 stars.