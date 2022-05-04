Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘The Ravine’ is a haunting thriller directed by Keoni Waxman

The highly-anticipated thriller “The Ravine” will be released this week, and it is quite haunting.

Published

Teri Polo as Carolyn Bianci and Eric Dane as Mitch Bianci in the thriller 'The Ravine'
Teri Polo as Carolyn Bianci and Eric Dane as Mitch Bianci in the thriller 'The Ravine.' Photo courtesy of Cinedigm
Teri Polo as Carolyn Bianci and Eric Dane as Mitch Bianci in the thriller 'The Ravine.' Photo courtesy of Cinedigm

The highly-anticipated thriller “The Ravine” will be released this week, and it is quite haunting.

“The Ravine” will be in theaters and on Demand and Digital on May 6, 2022.

The movie is directed by Keoni Waxman, and it was written by Waxman, Robert Pascuzzi, and Kelly Pascuzzi. Particularly impressive was the fact that it was inspired by true events, which makes it even more chilling.

Its all-star cast includes Eric Dane, Teri Polo, Peter Facinelli, Byron Mann, Leslie Uggams, and Kyle Lowder (“Days of Our Lives”).

The synopsis of “The Ravine” is as follows: When an unspeakable crime rocks a peaceful community, family and friends are left to wonder if they overlooked the murderer among them or if there might be more to the story. It was inspired by true events and it will be available in theaters and on VOD on May 6, 2022, via Cinedigm.


Peter Facinelli gives a heartbreaking and mindblowing performance as Danny Turner, which will certainly move the audience on an emotional level. Eric Dane and Teri Poli are convincing as Mitch and Carolyn Bianchi respectively.

Kyle Lowder delivers a subtle performance as Tony Turner and veteran actress Leslie Uggams is fabulous as Joanna. Keoni Waxman did a solid job with the direction for this unflinching and devastating story.

Fans of horror, mysteries, suspense, and thrillers will find it intriguing and gripping. “The Ravine” garners 3.5 out of 5 stars.

In this article:Eric Dane, Film, Kyle Lowder, peter facinelli, teri polo, The Ravine, Thriller
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Russian forces took control of Berdyansk, a port city on the Sea of Azov, in the first days of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine Russian forces took control of Berdyansk, a port city on the Sea of Azov, in the first days of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine

World

South Ukraine shows signs Russia has come to stay

“We are in a transition phase, from Ukraine to Russia,” the head of the new administration in Berdyansk, Alexander Saulenko, told journalists.

10 hours ago
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov warned no one can stop President Putin if he decides to use nuclear weapons Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov warned no one can stop President Putin if he decides to use nuclear weapons

World

Propaganda in Russia arguing for nuclear weapons use: Nobel laureate

"I would not rule out the possibility that nuclear weapons might be used," Muratov told journalists in Geneva, speaking through a translator.

22 hours ago
The United Nations defines "acute food insecurity" as when a person's inability to consume adequate food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger The United Nations defines "acute food insecurity" as when a person's inability to consume adequate food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger

World

40 million more faced acute hunger in 2021: UN

The number of people facing hunger rose to 193 million last year as conflict, climate change and economic crises ravaged people's livelihoods.

4 hours ago
More than 600 people representing over 100 countries have gathered in Califronia to discuss LGBTQ rights More than 600 people representing over 100 countries have gathered in Califronia to discuss LGBTQ rights

World

LGBTQ leaders warn of renewed wave of hostility

The gathering is the first global get-together for community members since the world shut down for Covid.

10 hours ago