Review: ‘The Power of the Dog’ is an exceptional Oscar-winning film by Jane Campion

Benedict Cumberbatch in 'The Power of the Dog.' Photo Courtesy of Netflix.

“The Power of the Dog” is an exceptional Academy Award-winning film by Jane Campion.

It earned a total of 12 Oscar nominations, the most of any film this year, and it won for “Best Director” for Jane Campion.

The synopsis of “The Power of the Dog” is as follows: “A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son — until long-hidden secrets come to light.” It is haunting, well-written, daring, and unflinching.

The movie features strong performances by its gifted cast members Benedict Cumberbatch (who plays Phil Burbank), Kirsten Dunst (who portrays Rose Gordon), Jesse Plemons (George Burbank), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Peter Gordon), all of which bring something unique to the table. The character development is extraordinary.

In addition, the direction and screenplay by Jane Campion is resonant, and the film’s cinematography is visually striking. The same holds true for its original score, film editing, sound, and production design.

The trailer of “The Power of the Dog” may be seen below.

“The Power of the Dog” is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Power of the Dog” is a riveting and noteworthy film. Benedict Cumberbatch commands every scene he is in, while Kodi Smit-McPhee is a revelation.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are also impressive and they all deliver layered and transcendent performances. It addresses toxic masculinity in a bold and distinct manner. “The Power of the Dog” garners an A rating. Bravo.