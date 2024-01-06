Review: ‘The Painter,’ starring Charlie Weber, is a thriller involving a high-stakes survival game

Charlie Weber as Peter in 'The Painter.' Photo Courtesy of Paramount Movies.

“The Painter,” starring Charlie Weber and Madison Bailey, is a new crime thriller that was released in select theaters on January 5.

Actor and stuntman Kimani Ray Smith directed this bold project from a screenplay by Brian Buccellato.

The synopsis is: Charlie Weber plays Peter, an ex-CIA operative turned painter, who is thrown back into a dangerous world when a mysterious woman from his past resurfaces.

Presently, exposed and targeted by a relentless killer and a rogue black ops program, he must rely on skills he thought he left behind in a high-stakes game of survival.

They think Peter is in possession of something that causes a major threat to national security.

With Weber as Peter, the viewer can recall Viggo Mortensen in “A History of Violence.” “The Painter” has a similar theme with atmospherics and elements of that 2005 David Cronenberg-directed action movie.

Madison Bailey gives a bold and bravura performance as the female lead Sophia. Oscar winner Jon Voight delivers a controlled performance as his agency mentor Henry Byrne.

Marie Avgeropoulos and Max Montesi are noteworthy as villainess Naomi Piasecki and the nefarious “Ghost” respectively.

This film is rich in symbolism and motifs, especially is one pays close attention.

The fight scenes between Montesi and Weber are nicely choreographed and exhilarating to watch. Everybody in the cast brings something unique to the table, and they do well with the material they have to work with.

The only downside are some loopholes in the plot here and there, where some viewers might wish were developed more, especially because it has a distinct concept to it, and so much potential from the start.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Painter” is a chilling crime action thriller that will keep the audience engaged. Charlie Weber pulls off a badass lead performance as Peter, and he layers his emotions well.

From a directing standpoint, it has a retro vibe, where it pays homage to the action thrillers of the ’90s and ’00s that millennials grew up watching and enjoying.

While it may not be perfect, mostly in part due to a subpar screenplay, it is worth more than just a passing glance. It is recommended for fans of the action, suspense, and thriller genre, and it garners a B+ rating.