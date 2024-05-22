Connect with us

Review: The Outsiders — A New Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

On Wednesday, May 22, “The Outsiders” released their new musical soundtrack. 
Markos Papadatos

Published

Jason Schmidt and Brody Grant in 'The Outsiders' on Broadway
Jason Schmidt and Brody Grant in 'The Outsiders' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Jason Schmidt and Brody Grant in 'The Outsiders' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

On Wednesday, May 22, “The Outsiders” released their new musical soundtrack via via Masterworks Broadway, a Sony Music Entertainment label. 

The entire cast is able to bring the music and lyrics of Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine to life.

This album opens with “Tulsa ’67” and it opens with the upbeat “Grease Got a Hold,” which they recently performed on “The Today Show.”

It is followed by “Runs in the Family,” where Brent Comer sings the lead, and the powerhouse number “Great Expectations,” where Brody Grant nails lead vocals.

The Socs in the cast of 'The Outsiders' music on Broadway
The Socs in the cast of ‘The Outsiders’ music on Broadway. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy.

Kevin William Paul soars on both “Friday at the Drive-in” and the bold and unflinching “Justice for Tulsa.” Jason Schmidt knocks “Soda’s Letter” out of the ballpark.

Emma Pittman allows her glorious angelic voice to shine on this cast album with “Hopeless War,” and “I Could Talk to You All Night.”

Equally noteworthy tracks are “Death’s at my Door,” Throwing in the Towel,” “Hoods Turned Heroes,” and “Trouble.”

Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant in 'The Outsiders' on Broadway
Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant in ‘The Outsiders’ on Broadway. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

After the moving ballad “Little Brother,” it closes with “Stay Gold” (where Sky Lakota-Lynch sings the lead with Brody Grant on harmonies) which is this journalist’s personal favorite tune on the collection, and “Finale (Tulsa ’67),” where they leave their fans wanting to hear more.

The Greasers in the cast of 'The Outsiders' music on Broadway
The Greasers in the cast of ‘The Outsiders’ music on Broadway. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Outsiders” musical soundtrack is compelling from start to finish, and it will take listeners on a true musical journey and a trip down memory lane to Tulsa.

Brody Grant, Jason Schmidt, Brent Comer and Sky Lakota-Lynch in 'The Outsiders'
Brody Grant, Jason Schmidt, Brent Comer and Sky Lakota-Lynch in ‘The Outsiders.’ Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Each song on this collection has its own identity, and every performer is able to bring something unique to the table. It is raw, authentic, and resonant. This musical soundtrack is going for the gold, and it garners an A rating.

“The Outsiders” musical soundtrack is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

