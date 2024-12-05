Connect with us

Review: ‘The Night Movers’ is the midseason finale episode of ‘Tracker’ on CBS

On December 1st, the midseason finale episode of “Tracker” titled “The Night Movers” aired on CBS.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in 'Tracker' on CBS
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in 'Tracker' on CBS. Photo Credit: Sergei Bachlakov, CBS.
On December 1st, the midseason finale episode of “Tracker” titled “The Night Movers” aired on CBS.

Ken Olin directed from a script by Elwood Reid and Annakate Chappell.

In this high-adrenaline episode, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) is tasked with tracking down a “ghost” when hired to find a man who seemingly “died” in a car accident months earlier.

Jolie Jenkins is convincing as the corrupt Detective Goodman (it felt like watching “Michael Clayton” all over again, and Jenkins was our Tilda Swinton), and Floriana Lima began this episode on an emotional note as Camille Picket, who is still consumed by the disappearance of her sister Gina Pickett… yet she is trying to let go.

Hartley’s on-screen chemistry with Floriana Lima is unmatched.

Veteran actress Freda Foh Shen (“Mulan”) was a revelation as Barbie, the identity forger.

Once that case is solved, Colter catches a break (and perhaps finds a lead about the disappearance of Gina Pickett) in his white whale case, which ends in a cliffhanger that the audience will not want to miss. We find that her disappearance is linked to the “Teacher.”

The Verdict

Overall, “The Night Movers” was a dark, intense, yet engaging dramatic episode of “Tracker.” Justin Hartley knows what the audience wants, and he and his team are able to deliver.

It will certainly keep the audience in suspense until the New Year when the new episodes resume.

Season 2 of “Tracker” was a blast thus far, and it is evident that each episode gets better than the previous… though the “Man’s Best Friend” one will be pretty hard to beat and forget.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

