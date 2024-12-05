Review: ‘The Night Movers’ is the midseason finale episode of ‘Tracker’ on CBS

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in 'Tracker' on CBS. Photo Credit: Sergei Bachlakov, CBS.

On December 1st, the midseason finale episode of “Tracker” titled “The Night Movers” aired on CBS.

Ken Olin directed from a script by Elwood Reid and Annakate Chappell.

In this high-adrenaline episode, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) is tasked with tracking down a “ghost” when hired to find a man who seemingly “died” in a car accident months earlier.

Jolie Jenkins is convincing as the corrupt Detective Goodman (it felt like watching “Michael Clayton” all over again, and Jenkins was our Tilda Swinton), and Floriana Lima began this episode on an emotional note as Camille Picket, who is still consumed by the disappearance of her sister Gina Pickett… yet she is trying to let go.

Hartley’s on-screen chemistry with Floriana Lima is unmatched.

Veteran actress Freda Foh Shen (“Mulan”) was a revelation as Barbie, the identity forger.

Once that case is solved, Colter catches a break (and perhaps finds a lead about the disappearance of Gina Pickett) in his white whale case, which ends in a cliffhanger that the audience will not want to miss. We find that her disappearance is linked to the “Teacher.”

The Verdict

Overall, “The Night Movers” was a dark, intense, yet engaging dramatic episode of “Tracker.” Justin Hartley knows what the audience wants, and he and his team are able to deliver.

It will certainly keep the audience in suspense until the New Year when the new episodes resume.

Season 2 of “Tracker” was a blast thus far, and it is evident that each episode gets better than the previous… though the “Man’s Best Friend” one will be pretty hard to beat and forget.