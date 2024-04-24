Review: The music of Alicia Keys is alive and well in ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ on Broadway

Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon in 'Hell's Kitchen' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin

“Hell’s Kitchen” is a new original Broadway musical that features music and lyrics of Alicia Keys. It is being performed at the Shubert Theatre in Manhattan.

It is based on the book by Kristoffer Diaz with music and lyrics by multi-Grammy award-winning artist Alicia Keys.

In “Hell’s Kitchen,” there is a place where the rhythm of the city is music, where every corner has a story, and every window is a kaleidoscope.

Where a girl can step out of her apartment and find the world. In the mid ’90s, in an apartment high above the energy and grit of Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, 17-year-old Ali squints toward the horizon until she can just see the Hudson River.

Despite the warnings of her protective mother, the symphony of the street calls to her, where they promise freedom, excitement, and the possibility of love. Finding herself. When a wise piano teacher helps her find her voice, Ali learns she can make the city her own.

Shoshana Bean showcased her ability to hit the high notes as Jersey, Ali’s mother, while Brandon Victor Dixon was also memorable as Ali’s absentee father Davis, who had the music bug in her family.

Kecia Lewis was the heart and soul of this production (and a revelation) as “Miss Liza Jane,” the catalyst who helped Ali find her voice in piano-playing and expressing herself through music.

For this show, in particular, the role of Ali was played by understudy Gianna Harris, and Lamont Walker filled in for the role of Knuck. Both understudies did an exceptional job filling in for the lead actors, and they did the storyline and the songs justice: Lamont Walker was charming as Knuck, while Giana Harris delivered a bubbly and radiant performance as Ali.

The Verdict

Overall, “Hell’s Kitchen” is an entertaining and fun new original Broadway musical that is a fitting homage to the music of Alicia Keys. There is something in it for everyone. Its subject matter is timely and relevant, and it is also feel-good escapism. It deserves recognition at the upcoming Tony Awards, and it garners four out of five stars.

To learn more about “Hell’s Kitchen” on Broadway, check out its official website.