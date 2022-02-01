Review: ‘The Missing Twin’ is a gripping film on Lifetime

Josh Murray in 'The Missing Twin.' Photo Courtesy of Lifetime

“The Missing Twin,” starring Alaina Huffman and Josh Murray, is a gripping thriller on Lifetime. Digital Journal has the recap.

It was written and directed by Julia Jay Pierrepont. It deals with Jenny Markham (Alaina Huffman), a popular “Mommy and Me” blogger, being haunted by the feeling that her young daughter Lily’s twin, Milly, who died in childbirth, is still alive.

Josh Murray, who is known for his acting work as Russel on “General Hospital,” Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) prison guard stars as Connor Markham, a cop, and family man, in a more benevolent and heroic role.

Connor fears that Jenny is becoming obsessed with the notion of her daughter still being alive so she seeks help from a therapist, Cynthia (played by Diahnna Nicole Baxter).

In school, the teacher Mrs. Cooper (Artisha Mann Cooper) is concerned that Lily has an imaginary friend “Milly,” and she is preoccupied with her, so she is sharing her concerns with her family.

The performances are quite dynamic and extraordinary. Alaina Huffman does solid work as the grieving mother, who is convinced of the possibility that her deceased daughter may still be alive, while Josh Murray is her pillar of comfort and the voice of reason as Connor when she needs him most. Equally impressive was the vision and direction of showrunner Julia Jay Pierrepont.

In particular, the scene when he is taking Lily to her bedroom and clutching on to his daughter, is filled with raw emotions (especially the one tear that rolls down his eye in true “Glory” Denzel Washington fashion). Prior to this, Lily was outside in their front yard, where she was almost kidnapped by strangers but Josh scared them away with his firearm.

Real-life twins Ava and Grace Scarola did a good job playing the television twins (Milly and Lily). The Scarola twins are also known for sharing the role of Avery Jerome Corinthos on “General Hospital.”

There are many twists and turns in the plot that will certainly keep the audience engaged. “The Missing Twin” garners 3.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.