Review: ‘The Merchant of Venice’ opens Off-Broadway at the Classic Stage Company

The cast of 'The Merchant of Venice.' Photo Credit: Kirill Simakov

The Off-Broadway production of “The Merchant of Venice” opened Off-Broadway on November 25th at the Classic Stage Company in Manhattan.

The cast features Richard Topol, Alexandra Silber, Gus Birney, José Espinosa, Tess Goldwyn, Stephen Ochsner, T.R. Knight, Delilah Napier, Noah Pacht, and Elan Zafir.

It is based on the Shakespearean play of the same name, which has always been known as one William Shakespeare’s most problematic plays.

The synopsis is: This adaptation of “The Merchant of Venice” was directed by Ukrainian-born, Jewish theater artist Igor Golyak.

It starts off as a while ride, which takes a startling and tragic turn, leaving the audience shocked and unable to stop the inevitable and unbearable consequences.

Richard Topol and T.R. Knight deliver commanding lead, dialogue-heavy performances as Shylock and Antonio respectively.

José Espinosa is charming and steals every scene he is in as Bassanio, where the viewer can recall Philip Bruenn in “Studio City” meets Kyle Fragnoli. Alexandra Silber is bubbly and stunning as Portia.

The puppetry, bubble machines, Batman masks, props, and contemporary songs are an additional treat to the show.

This concept deals with superheroes and their adversaries battling it out to protect good in the face of evil. The question is whether or not justice and love will prevail. The actors and the audience will try to find answers to these intriguing questions.

Several of the anti-Semitic undertones might anger some viewers, but it intriguing to watch Igor Golyak distinct re-imagined interpretation of this play.

The show runs at the Classic Stage Company in New York City until December 22nd.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Merchant of Venice” is dark, odd, quirky, sometimes outrageous and bizarre, but entertaining nonetheless.

The actors do a fine job with the material that they are given, although several parts could have been developed more, while other parts could have eliminated entirely and they wouldn’t have made any difference.

This upbeat show is recommended for fans of Shakespeare, especially those that are fond of “The Merchant of Venice.” This reimagined version garners a B- rating.

For more information on “The Merchant of Venice,” check out the official website.