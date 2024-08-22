Review: The Marshall Tucker Band performs ‘Music Under the Stars’ on Long Island

Connect with us

On August 21st, The Marshall Tucker Band performed “Music Under the Stars” at John J. Burns Park in Massapequa, New York.
On August 21st, The Marshall Tucker Band performed “Music Under the Stars” at John J. Burns Park in Massapequa, New York.

This event was in conjunction with “First Responders Night,” which honored police, firefighters, emergency responded, and fallen NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller.

The Marshall Tucker Band is made up of Doug Gray (the lead singer and sole original member), as well as Marcus James Henderson, Chris Hicks, Rick Willis, Ryan Ware, and B.B. Borden. They were joined by Blues Hall of Famer Junior Mack.

Setlist

The Marshall Tucker Band kicked off their set with “Running Like The Wind,” which instantly lured the Long Island audience into their set.

Chris Hicks showed off his rich, soulful vocals on “Dog Eat Dog World,” and it was followed by the fan-favorite “Heard It In a Love Song,” where the audience was reciting the chorus verbatim.

While they didn’t do “Fire on the Mountain” this time around, the inclusion of “24 Hours at a Time” more than made up for it.

Marcus James Henderson showcased his prowess on flute and lead vocals on “Take the Highway,” and B.B. Borden was sublime on the drum solo.

Equally noteworthy was “Rambling on My Mind,” and “Desert Skies,” whose lyrics are pure poetry.

They closed with their signature song “Can’t You See,” which was sheer bliss, and it earned them a lengthy standing ovation.

The Verdict

Overall, it was a pleasant evening at John J. Burns Park in Massapequa: The weather cooperated this time around, and it was a night of southern rock music to remember.

Doug Gray and the group members are like fine wine where they only get better with age.

All of the band members were passionate about the music, and they proved that The Marshall Tucker Band deserves to be inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The sole fact that they have been touring for over 50 years alone should be worthy of an induction. Their show in Massapequa garnered an A rating.

To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band, check out their official website, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

