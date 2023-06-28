Connect with us

Review: ‘The Marked’ is a short film starring Kristoffer Polaha

“The Marked” is a new short film starring acclaimed actor Kristoffer Polaha, who also co-produced it, and Emily Swallow.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Kristoffer Polaha in 'The Marked'
Kristoffer Polaha in 'The Marked.' Photo Credit: Good & Faithful Productions
Kristoffer Polaha in 'The Marked.' Photo Credit: Good & Faithful Productions

The short was written and directed by Reggie Austin, who also stars as Trey. Hallmark actor Kristoffer Polaha stars as Carter opposite Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian” and “Supernatural”) as Meredith, and Wesley Moss as Ivy.

The synopsis is: In uncertain times, a father wrestles with the ultimate sacrifice in an effort to give his daughter a chance at survival.

This dystopian, sci-fi story delves beyond the surface. It is quite compelling, and it is rich in symbolism if one pays close attention. It deserves recognition in the independent film festival circuit. Wesley Moss delivers a breakout performance as Ivy, where a true star is born.

Kristoffer Polaha and Emily Swallow are equally remarkable as Carter and Meredith, and kudos to Reggie Austin for his portrayal of Trey, and for bringing all of these mysterious and complex characters to life.

This is one of those short movies that viewers would wish was longer; in fact, it ought to be a full-length feature film someday.

“The Marked” is well worth more than just a passing glance. It is evident that this project was a labor of love for all involved.

“The Marked” is available to watch by clicking here.

In this article:Emily Swallow, Film, hallmark, Kristoffer Polaha, Movie, Reggie Austin, Short, The Mandalorian, the marked
