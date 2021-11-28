Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘The Magic’ is an inspirational holiday film starring Kristos Andrews

“The Magic” is an inspirational new original holiday motion picture drama by Gregori J. Martin that premiered live on Thanksgiving on Popstar! TV. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

'The Magic'
'The Magic.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.
'The Magic.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.

“The Magic” is an inspirational new original holiday motion picture drama by Gregori J. Martin that premiered live on Thanksgiving on Popstar! TV. Digital Journal has the recap.

It was directed, written, and produced by Emmy winner Gregori J. Martin of “The Bay,” and it stars multi-Emmy award-winning actor Kristos Andrews as attorney David Kane, a man that has lost the Christmas spirit and closed his heart to love following a tragic loss 15 years prior.

With the help of his guardian angels, twin sisters Mary Lou and Misty (Emmy nominee Bianca D’Ambrosio and Emmy winner Chiara D’Ambrosio) up in heaven, David soon finds himself falling for paralegal Carolina Castillo (played by Alejandra Espinoza) and he learns to believe in the magic of Christmas all over again. Andrews has great chemistry with Espinoza.

Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland and Golden Globe and Oscar nominee Eric Roberts also star as Rose and Bill Buchanan respectively. Charles Shaughnessy and Katherine Kelly Lang (“The Bold and The Beautiful”) portray Tom and Catherine Kane. Emmy nominee Gregory Zarian (“Venice: The Series”) also appears as Detective Douglas Brady.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Magic” is filled with raw emotions and it delivers a poignant holiday message this winter season that is tender and inspiring. It is a constant reminder that we all seek a little magic during the holiday season. This is a story of a man, David Kane, that finds redemption and gets his life back just in time for the holidays.

In addition, “The Magic” reminds you how precious life is in all of the beautiful moments that may arise from tragedy; moreover, the more loved ones that pass on in life, the more angels we have. Kristos Andrews will certainly put viewers and fans in the holiday spirit this year.

“The Magic” is ideal to watch with the entire family, and it’s a heartwarming holiday movie.

For those that missed it the first time around, “The Magic” will also be available on digital and On Demand starting on December 10 on Popstar! TV and other streaming services to follow such as Amazon Video, and Tubi, among others.

In this article:Emmy, Film, gregori j. martin, Holiday, Kristos Andrews, LANY entertainment, the magic
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

World

Dutch isolate SAfrica cases as world confronts new variant

Germany used a military plane to transfer intensive care patients to less afflicted regions - Copyright AFP CHRISTOF STACHEJoris FIORITI with Danny KEMP in...

16 hours ago
Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to new charges Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to new charges

World

Ghislaine Maxwell, the defrocked socialite on trial over Epstein sex ring

Ghislaine Maxwell faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted of conspiring to run a sex crimes ring.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Sweetening the taste: Three key benefits of coffee consumption revealed

Coffee consumption may inhibit beta amyloid and tau clumping, thereby helping to prevent neurodegenerative diseases.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

New South African COVID variant, Omicron, detected in Belgium on Friday

Belgium said Friday it has detected the first announced case in Europe of the new COVID-19 variant.

18 hours ago