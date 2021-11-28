Review: ‘The Magic’ is an inspirational holiday film starring Kristos Andrews

'The Magic.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.

“The Magic” is an inspirational new original holiday motion picture drama by Gregori J. Martin that premiered live on Thanksgiving on Popstar! TV. Digital Journal has the recap.

It was directed, written, and produced by Emmy winner Gregori J. Martin of “The Bay,” and it stars multi-Emmy award-winning actor Kristos Andrews as attorney David Kane, a man that has lost the Christmas spirit and closed his heart to love following a tragic loss 15 years prior.

With the help of his guardian angels, twin sisters Mary Lou and Misty (Emmy nominee Bianca D’Ambrosio and Emmy winner Chiara D’Ambrosio) up in heaven, David soon finds himself falling for paralegal Carolina Castillo (played by Alejandra Espinoza) and he learns to believe in the magic of Christmas all over again. Andrews has great chemistry with Espinoza.

Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland and Golden Globe and Oscar nominee Eric Roberts also star as Rose and Bill Buchanan respectively. Charles Shaughnessy and Katherine Kelly Lang (“The Bold and The Beautiful”) portray Tom and Catherine Kane. Emmy nominee Gregory Zarian (“Venice: The Series”) also appears as Detective Douglas Brady.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Magic” is filled with raw emotions and it delivers a poignant holiday message this winter season that is tender and inspiring. It is a constant reminder that we all seek a little magic during the holiday season. This is a story of a man, David Kane, that finds redemption and gets his life back just in time for the holidays.

In addition, “The Magic” reminds you how precious life is in all of the beautiful moments that may arise from tragedy; moreover, the more loved ones that pass on in life, the more angels we have. Kristos Andrews will certainly put viewers and fans in the holiday spirit this year.

“The Magic” is ideal to watch with the entire family, and it’s a heartwarming holiday movie.

For those that missed it the first time around, “The Magic” will also be available on digital and On Demand starting on December 10 on Popstar! TV and other streaming services to follow such as Amazon Video, and Tubi, among others.