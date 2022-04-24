Connect with us

Review: ‘The Letter Men’ is an outstanding short film by Andy Vallentine

“The Letter Men,” starring actors Garrett Clayton and Matthew Postlethwaite, is an outstanding short film by filmmaker Andy Vallentine.

Matthew Postlethwaite in 'The Letter Men'
“The Letter Men,” starring actors Garrett Clayton and Matthew Postlethwaite, is an outstanding new short film by filmmaker Andy Vallentine.

Particularly impressive about this short is that it was inspired by true events, which makes it even more appealing. It was eloquently co-written by Andy and Danny Vallentine.

“The Letter Men” was based on the largest collection of queer love letters from World Warr II between two men Gilbert Bradley (Garrett Clayton) and Gordon Bowsher (Matthew Postlethwaite). It delves beyond the surface, and it really tugs at the audience’s heartstrings in a bold and captivating manner as it tackles the subject matter of forbidden love during the early ’40s.

This short movie is a window into the untold true story of two gay men desperately in love but torn apart by World War II. Garrett Clayton and Matthew Postlethwaite are transformative in their roles, and viewers will forget that they are watching a short and they will feel as if they are experiencing real life with the characters.

The trailer for “The Letter Men” may be seen below.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Letter Men” is a beautiful, heartwarming, and well-crafted short film that is very timely and relevant. The acting performances by Garrett Clayton and Matthew Postlethwaite are transcendent, gut-wrenching, and exquisite, and they help bring this brave and unflinching story to life. Viewers ought to have the Kleenex handy.

Andy Vallentine deserves to be commended for his vision, direction, and screenplay (that he co-wrote with Danny Vallentine); moreover, the cinematography is visually striking. “The Letter Man” garners an A+ rating.

Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

