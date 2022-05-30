Connect with us

Review: ‘The Last Days of Capitalism’ is a compelling film by Adam Mervis

“The Last Days of Capitalism” is an intense and gripping film that was directed and written by Adam Mervis.

Mike Faiola and Sarah Rose Harper in 'The Last Days of Capitalism'
This two-character relationship drama is set over a 72-hour period in a Las Vegas penthouse, and it is worth watching during the pandemic. It has a retro “Pretty Woman” vibe to it, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.

A wealthy man (played by Mike Faiola) is holed up in a penthouse high above the Las Vegas strip when…he meets a mysterious woman (played by Sarah Rose Harper). The two characters embark on an emotional, complex, and intellectual roller coaster that asks us to consider much more than just sex high above the glitter of neon lights.

What is the true nature of power, and those who seek it? What are the bounds of capitalism, and what is justice for those who desire it? “The Last Days of Capitalism” is a love story (or anti-romance for that matter), a mystery, and a suspense thriller all in one.

Sarah Rose Harper and Mike Faiola do an excellent job nailing their dialogue-heavy scenes together, and while it moves slowly at first, it truly builds up into an engaging and riveting movie.

The actors both do extraordinary work in their subtle scenes together. Mike Faiola is charming, commanding, and charismatic as the man, while Sarah Rose Harper is witty, badass, and a revelation as the woman.

Without giving too much away, it has an ending that nobody will see coming. They are able to carry this intimate film on both of their shoulders, and they are able to command the viewers’ attention for its entire duration.

Kudos to showrunner Adam Mervis for writing and directing such a clever and brave feature film. It is rich in symbolism, and by the end, the audience will question whether or not capitalism is the victim or the catalyst. “The Last Days of Capitalism” garners two thumbs up.

The trailer for “The Last Days of Capitalism” may be seen below.

“The Last Days of Capitalism” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

