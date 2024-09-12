Review: ‘The Engagement Plan’ is a new faith-based rom-com on Great American Family

Jack Schumacher and Mia Pollini in 'The Engagement Plan.' Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

“The Engagement Plan,” starring Jack Schumacher (“Top Gun: Maverick”) and Mia Pollini, is a new faith-based rom-com, which premiered on September 7th on Great American Family.

In this moive, Wade (Jack Schumacher) has a plan for everything! Wade’s plan to propose to his girlfriend, Kayla (Mia Pollini) may be the crowning achievement of plans.

With a three-carat diamond ring in tow and reservations booked at the Waldorf for his parents, Dash and Margot, (Judd Nelson and Emmy winner Eva LaRue) and Kayla’s parents, Ed and Mama Marilyn (Ted McGinley and Faith Ford), Wade marvels at the absolute perfection of his engagement plan.

Until his plan hits a dead end on a dirt road, a country road. Kayla changes the plan to have Wade meet at her family’s farm to help her mom and dad whose cow is expecting a calf any day.

Dressed in business best, Wade – a fish out of water – has an unexpected – and definitely an unplanned encounter with a family who is not convinced he is right for Kayla. Then, Wade meets her ex-boyfriend who tries to prove it.

Jack Schumacher delivers a suave acting performance opposite a bubbly Mia Pollini.

Eva LaRue is glorious as Margot, while Judd Nelson, Ted McGinley, and Faith Ford are also remarkable. Everybody in the cast brings something distinct to this movie.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Engagement Plan” is a solid faith-based film on Great American Family. While it may have some silly and quirky moments, the serious moments are the ones that define it and illustrate its poignant message. It is neat to see Jack Schumacher in a breakout lead performance.

“The Engagement Plan” has a lot of heart to it, and it garners four out of five stars.