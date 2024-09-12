Connect with us

Review: ‘The Engagement Plan’ is a new faith-based rom-com on Great American Family

“The Engagement Plan,” starring Jack Schumacher and Mia Pollini, is a new faith-based rom-com, which premiered on September 7th on Great American Family.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Jack Schumacher and Mia Pollini in 'The Engagement Plan'
Jack Schumacher and Mia Pollini in 'The Engagement Plan.' Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.
Jack Schumacher and Mia Pollini in 'The Engagement Plan.' Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

“The Engagement Plan,” starring Jack Schumacher (“Top Gun: Maverick”) and Mia Pollini, is a new faith-based rom-com, which premiered on September 7th on Great American Family.

In this moive, Wade (Jack Schumacher) has a plan for everything! Wade’s plan to propose to his girlfriend, Kayla (Mia Pollini) may be the crowning achievement of plans.

With a three-carat diamond ring in tow and reservations booked at the Waldorf for his parents, Dash and Margot, (Judd Nelson and Emmy winner Eva LaRue) and Kayla’s parents, Ed and Mama Marilyn (Ted McGinley and Faith Ford), Wade marvels at the absolute perfection of his engagement plan.

Until his plan hits a dead end on a dirt road, a country road. Kayla changes the plan to have Wade meet at her family’s farm to help her mom and dad whose cow is expecting a calf any day.

Dressed in business best, Wade – a fish out of water – has an unexpected – and definitely an unplanned encounter with a family who is not convinced he is right for Kayla. Then, Wade meets her ex-boyfriend who tries to prove it.

Jack Schumacher delivers a suave acting performance opposite a bubbly Mia Pollini.

Eva LaRue is glorious as Margot, while Judd Nelson, Ted McGinley, and Faith Ford are also remarkable. Everybody in the cast brings something distinct to this movie.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Engagement Plan” is a solid faith-based film on Great American Family. While it may have some silly and quirky moments, the serious moments are the ones that define it and illustrate its poignant message. It is neat to see Jack Schumacher in a breakout lead performance.

“The Engagement Plan” has a lot of heart to it, and it garners four out of five stars.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

