Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘The Duke’ is a poignant comedic British film

“The Duke,” starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, is a heartwarming comedic film.

Published

Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent in 'The Duke'
Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent in 'The Duke.' Photo Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics.
Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent in 'The Duke.' Photo Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics.

“The Duke,” starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, is a heartwarming comedic British film.

It was directed by Roger Michell, and it was written by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman.

Jim Broadbent and Dame Helen Mirren are transformative in their roles as Kempton and Dorothy Bunton respectively. The entire cast is memorable and it is sure to warm the hearts of viewers, especially in these trying times that the world is going through.

“The Duke” is set in 1961 when Kempton Bunton, a 60-year-old taxi driver, stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. It was the first and remains the sole theft in the art gallery’s history.

Kempton sent ransom notes saying that he would return the painting on the condition that the government agreed to provide television for free to the elderly. What happened next became the stuff of legend.

Only five decades later did the full story emerge, which was a startling revelation of how a good man set out to change the world and in so doing saved his son and his marriage.

Without giving too much away, it is a movie that should be experienced by all (over the age of 17).

The Verdict

Overall, “The Duke” is delightful from start to finish. It will certainly keep the audience engaged and entertained. The acting performances by Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren are extraordinary and they help bring this story to life. They are both Oscar-worthy in their own right.

The script by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman is clever, witty, and resonant. “The Duke” garners an A rating.

In this article:british, comedic, Dame, Film, Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent, Movie, the duke
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Pope Francis renewed calls for a truce over the Orthodox Easter weekend Pope Francis renewed calls for a truce over the Orthodox Easter weekend

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Pope Francis renewed calls for a truce over the Orthodox Easter weekend - Copyright AFP Jure MakovecHere are the latest developments in the war...

23 hours ago
Oil markets are sharply lower as China struggles to get a grip on a Covid outbreak, hitting demand Oil markets are sharply lower as China struggles to get a grip on a Covid outbreak, hitting demand

Business

Asian markets track Wall St rout, oil sinks

Asian markets sank Monday on growing concerns of a sharp hike in US interest rates as officials struggle to contain runaway inflation.

17 hours ago
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says he hopes that the war in Ukraine will hobble the Russian military US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says he hopes that the war in Ukraine will hobble the Russian military

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says he hopes that the war in Ukraine will hobble the Russian military.

10 hours ago

World

France’s Macron wins new term after far-right battle

French President Emmanuel Macron won re-election on Sunday, convincingly defeating his rival Marine Le Pen.

17 hours ago