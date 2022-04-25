Review: ‘The Duke’ is a poignant comedic British film

Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent in 'The Duke.' Photo Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics.

“The Duke,” starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, is a heartwarming comedic British film.

It was directed by Roger Michell, and it was written by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman.

Jim Broadbent and Dame Helen Mirren are transformative in their roles as Kempton and Dorothy Bunton respectively. The entire cast is memorable and it is sure to warm the hearts of viewers, especially in these trying times that the world is going through.

“The Duke” is set in 1961 when Kempton Bunton, a 60-year-old taxi driver, stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. It was the first and remains the sole theft in the art gallery’s history.

Kempton sent ransom notes saying that he would return the painting on the condition that the government agreed to provide television for free to the elderly. What happened next became the stuff of legend.

Only five decades later did the full story emerge, which was a startling revelation of how a good man set out to change the world and in so doing saved his son and his marriage.

Without giving too much away, it is a movie that should be experienced by all (over the age of 17).

The Verdict

Overall, “The Duke” is delightful from start to finish. It will certainly keep the audience engaged and entertained. The acting performances by Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren are extraordinary and they help bring this story to life. They are both Oscar-worthy in their own right.

The script by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman is clever, witty, and resonant. “The Duke” garners an A rating.