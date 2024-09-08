Review: The Day Players Band performs at Governor’s Comedy Club in New York

The Day Players Band. Photo Courtesy of The Day Players Band.

On September 7th, The Day Players Band performed at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island for a great turnout of fans.

The Day Players Band is made up of musicians and actors Wally Kurth, Eric Martsolf, Brandon Barash, and Carson Boatman of the Peacock daytime drama “Days of Our Lives.”

“We are a generational band,” Kurth admitted, nothing that each band member comes from a different decade. This live concert event was produced by Coastal Entertainment.

Setlist

They kicked off their set with “Some Kind of Wonderful,” where they displayed their soaring harmonies, and they immediately broke into The Beatles’ “I Feel Fine,” where Brandon Barash played the harmonica. “We do feel fine,” the band members concurred.

“Welcome to The Day Players show,” they said. “How are y’all doing?” They continued with their own neat version of Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ la vida loca” and an even more surprising yet pleasant rendition of Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go” from “Frozen.”

Wally Kurth subsequently tipped his hat to Stevie Wonder with “Superstition,” while Carson Boatman honored his musical hero, country superstar Tim McGraw, with “Just To See You Smile.”

“Is it alright if I sing a song for you all?” Brandon Barash asked, and serenaded the audience to Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away” while everybody joined him in the chorus.

Wally Kurth shared that he was looking forward to dining at a Long Island diner, and they chose Farmingdale Diner, and stated that they were pleased with it. In fact, several patrons that saw them at the restaurant subsequently got tickets for their show at Governor’s.

Eric Martsolf went on to sing a song about pants, and sang “Forever In Blue Jeans” in honor of Neil Diamond. “What a beautiful crowd this is,” Carson Boatman said, complimenting the audience.

Barash showed off his rap vocals with The Black Eyed Peas’ “Let’s Get It Started,” and everybody joined along with him.

They took their fans on a trip down memory lane to the ’80s with The Romantics’ “What I Like About You” and Wally Kurth sang his original tune “Make Believe” and it was followed by an impressive medley of Journey’s “Faithfully” and George Michael’s “Faith.”

“Thank you for watching up faithfully. We love you,” Kurth said, effusively.

Eric Martsolf continued with “Under the Boardwalk” while Brandon Barash dedicated his version of Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” to his late father, which was an emotional highpoint of the afternoon.

They also praised Dicki on acoustic guitar and drums for being the “most talented man in the room,” and he performed “I’m a Believer” by The Monkees. In return, Dicki complimented the four band members for being “pleasant, funny, and nice.”

Boatman through a little more country in the mix with Morgan Wallen’s “Cover Me Up,” and it was followed by a fast-paced version of Tom Petty’s “Learning to Fly,” which was sheer bliss.

They segued into a Hootie & the Blowfish medley, and they had the audience clapping along with them to The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See,” which Martsolf dedicated to all of their female co-stars on “Days of Our Lives” in a witty and fun fashion.

Wally revealed that his first childhood crush was Petula Clark and they sang a sublime cover of “Downtown,” which was quite enthralling.

The Day Players closed with the Garth Brooks classic “Friends in Low Places,” where they were able to get their fans on their feet. A great time was had by all, and this event was filled with levity, laughter, and smiles.

The Verdict

Overall, The Day Players Band were able to captivate Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. Each band member brought a different decade and genre to their show, and their harmonies were smooth as silk. They are all tremendous musicians and performers.

It is highly recommended that one sees The Day Players Band when they come to town. They never disappoint, and their show garners two giant thumbs up.

To learn more about The Day Players Band, check out their official website.