Review: ‘The Date Whisperer’ is a new rom-com starring John Ryan McLaughlin

Markos Papadatos

Published

“The Date Whisperer” is a new romantic comedy starring John Ryan McLaughlin.

It was directed by John Murlowski, and it also stars Jenna Michno as the female lead.

The synopsis is: Date whispering is the new trend in dating, and of all the date whisperers in Los Angeles, Sam (played by Jenna Michno) is the best.

When the value of her service is called into question by her father’s life coach, Mattie (John Ryan McLaughlin), she will learn the real worth of true love.

The subject matter of date whispering is timely and relevant, especially in this digital age that we are living in. It brings a neat concept to the rom-com genre.

Actors James Hyde and Rib Hillis also star in the memorable roles of Don (Sam’s dad) and Frankie respectively.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Date Whisperer” is worth checking out. John Ryan McLaughlin and Jenna Michno have solid chemistry together. It is feel-good, entertaining, and a fun carefree movie to watch, especially on a Friday or Saturday night. This film garners a B+ rating.

