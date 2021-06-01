Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: The Clairvoyants spotlighted on ‘The Donna Drake Show’

Acclaimed mentalist duo The Clairvoyants were featured on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass of The Clairvoyants
Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass of The Clairvoyants. Photo Credit: Matthias Koestler
Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass of The Clairvoyants. Photo Credit: Matthias Koestler

Acclaimed mentalist duo The Clairvoyants were featured on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The Clairvoyants is comprised of Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass. They were the runner-up winners of “America’s Got Talent” Season 11.

They opened up about their extraordinary journey with two-time Telly Award-winning host Donna Drake. They described being on stage as the best feeling. “Watching the audience, and seeing their smiles is why we are doing this, for our fans,” Thommy said.

Amélie defined being a “clairvoyant” as seeing things from a different perspective. “We do everything that we love to do,” she admitted. “We do a lot of mind-reading, and we also do illusions, and I even levitated once on-stage.”

To learn more about The Clairvoyants, check out their official website, and check out their Facebook page, and follow them on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with The Clairvoyants back in April of 2021.

In this article:Amelie van Tass, Duo, Mentalist, The Clairvoyants, thommy ten

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Be aware: The onward march of cyber threats

A review of cyber threats by the UK government shows an increasing level of new threats, coming from multiple areas. Consumers, be aware.

22 hours ago
Study blames global warming for 37 percent of the world's heat-related deaths Study blames global warming for 37 percent of the world's heat-related deaths

Tech & Science

Study blames global warming for 37 percent of the world’s heat-related deaths

In the last three decades, global warming has been responsible for 37 percent of heat-related deaths across the globe.

22 hours ago
Fed chair says cyberattacks main risk to US economy Fed chair says cyberattacks main risk to US economy

Tech & Science

Whistler resort municipality hit by new ransomware operation

The Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) has suffered a ransomware attack that forced them to shut down their network, website, email, and phone systems.

23 hours ago
Gregori J. Martin Gregori J. Martin

Entertainment

Gregori J. Martin talks about the 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for ‘The Bay’

Multi-Emmy award-winning producer and director Gregori J. Martin chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for "The Bay" for...

23 hours ago