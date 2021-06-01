Review: The Clairvoyants spotlighted on ‘The Donna Drake Show’

Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass of The Clairvoyants. Photo Credit: Matthias Koestler

Acclaimed mentalist duo The Clairvoyants were featured on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The Clairvoyants is comprised of Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass. They were the runner-up winners of “America’s Got Talent” Season 11.

They opened up about their extraordinary journey with two-time Telly Award-winning host Donna Drake. They described being on stage as the best feeling. “Watching the audience, and seeing their smiles is why we are doing this, for our fans,” Thommy said.

Amélie defined being a “clairvoyant” as seeing things from a different perspective. “We do everything that we love to do,” she admitted. “We do a lot of mind-reading, and we also do illusions, and I even levitated once on-stage.”

To learn more about The Clairvoyants, check out their official website, and check out their Facebook page, and follow them on Instagram.

