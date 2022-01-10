Review: ‘The Christmas Trap’ is a hilarious short comedy film by Bel Freson

'The Christmas Trap.' Photo Courtesy of 'The Christmas Trap'

“The Christmas Trap” is a hilarious short comedy film by Bel Freson. Digital Journal has the recap.

The message of the movie is that friends do not let friends spend Christmas alone. This is a holiday tale of an entanglement with a failed Tinder date on Christmas.

It stars Bel Freson as Charlie and Daniel Considine as Drew, both of which have great chemistry together. They are able to nail the dialogue-heavy scenes with actual titles and quotes from classic holiday films. Mitchell Orcino served as the Director of Photography.

Bel Freson also served as writer, producer, editor, and director, with Considine as executive producer.

The comedic short is witty and highly recommended for all. It is warm and relatable, and it may be seen below.

To learn more about Bel Freson, follow her on Instagram.