Review: ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’ is an amazing holiday sequel on the Hallmark Channel

'The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.' Allister Foster, Crown Media

“The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” is an amazing holiday sequel to “The Christmas House,” which is about love and coming together. This new original holiday film premiered on Saturday, December 18 on the Hallmark Channel. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The all-star cast features Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”), Jonathan Bennett (“Mean Girls”), Treat Williams (“Chesapeake Shores”), Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue”), and Brad Harder (“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries”).

R.C. Newey directed the holiday film from a script that was written by Erin Rodman, which is based on the characters created by Buckley and Rodman.

Synopsis of the film

For the last two years, Mike (Robert Buckley) and Andi (Ana Ayora) have been settling into their home. Phylis (Sharon Lawrence) and Bill (Treat Williams) have eased into retirement and rediscovered the joy in their marriage.

Mike’s brother Brandon (Jonathan Bennett) and his husband Jake (Brad Harder) are on the wild adventure that is being parents to two young children. The entire Mitchell family agrees to meet again for Christmas in the quaint town of Rhinebeck, New York.

All is going according to plan for a relaxing holiday until Mike is asked to participate in a celebrity home decorating reality TV show. After some convincing from everyone else, Mike is excited to share the famed Christmas House with the world. When Mike’s opponent in the competition drops out at the last minute, Brandon is tasked with rivaling to make for an epic, brother versus brother Christmas

decorating showdown.

Will this competition bring lots of love and joy to the Mitchell family, or

will it only bring mayhem? Without giving too much away, this film is a must for all.

Robert Buckley and Jonathan Bennett are witty and sensational in their lead roles as the rival brothers Mike and Brandon, yet they do share some beautiful, sentimental scenes together. Brad Harder is the voice of reason as Jake, and he gives a subtle and delightful performance.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” was a fantastic holiday film on the Hallmark Channel. Robert Buckley and Jonathan Bennett deliver charming performances as Mike and Brandon, while Sharon Lawrence and Treat Williams are fabulous as the retired parents. It has a lot of heart to it, and it was a lot funnier than the first film.

Erin Rodman and Buckley created a clever and compelling script and compliments to R.C. Newey for his exceptional direction. The entire cast was remarkable, and each actor brought something unique to the table. “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” garnered an A rating.

For more information on “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls,” visit the official Hallmark website.

Read More: Digital Journal chatted with actors Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Brad Harder, and Sharon Lawrence about “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.”