Review: The cast of ‘The Notebook’ performs ‘I Wanna Go Back’ on ‘Today’

Markos Papadatos

Published

Maryann Plunkett, Joy Woods, and Jordan Tyson in 'The Notebook' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes
Actresses Maryann Plunkett, Joy Woods, and Jordan Tyson of “The Notebook” performed “I Wanna Go Back” on the “Today Show with Hoda & Jenna.”

Woods and Tyson deliver their glorious vocals on the song while Plunkett is captivating in this performance without the need of saying a single word. Everybody in the cast joins in during this number, and they help elevate it to a higher level.

The audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions, as these actresses bring “The Notebook” to life (thanks to the book by Bekah Brunstetter and the music and lyrics of Ingrid Michaelson).

This performance was a true highlight not only on “Today” but in the actual musical that the cast performs eight times a week on Broadway. It was poignant, expressive, honest, and simply beautiful.

For her portrayal of Older Allie, Maryann Plunkett earned a well-deserved Tony nomination for “Best Actress in a Musical.”

Watching Plunkett in the show feels like watching “Away From Her” all over again, and she is our Julie Christie. In fact, everyone in the cast offers something unique.

To learn more about “The Notebook” on Broadway, check out its official homepage.

Read More: ‘The Notebook‘ review

