Review: ‘The Bay’ pays homage to the late Jackie Zeman with ‘Sofia’ tribute episode

Jackie Zeman memorialized in 'The Bay.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.

The multi-Emmy award-winning daytime drama series “The Bay,” created by Gregori J. Martin, has paid homage to the late Jackie Zeman with a tribute episode titled “Sofia.”

A veteran actress known for her portrayal of Bobbie Spencer on “General Hospital” for over 45 years, Zeman also played Southern belle Sofia Madison for eight years in “The Bay,” which earned her a 2021 Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program.”

Tamara Braun honors Jackie Zeman

In this tribute episode, Emmy award-winning actress Tamara Braun makes a special guest appearance who delivers an emotional performance as Rita Elise Kennedy.

Tamara Braun in ‘The Bay.’ Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.

Braun is a revelation, especially when her relationship to the late character Sofia is announced in her eulogy. It will be hard for audience members to not hold back tears.

Ironically enough, the name “Rita” for Braun’s character is significant in Zeman’s life as it was the name of her mother, and her two granddaughters.

Kristos Andrews pays tribute to Jackie Zeman

In addition, protagonist and 11-time Emmy winner Kristos Andrews also subsequently delivers a powerhouse performance as Pete Garrett where he honors Zeman’s character Sofia, in a controlled, subtle, and melancholically beautiful fashion.

Kristos Andrews in ‘The Bay.’ Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.

His eulogy scenes delve beyond the surface and they will leave viewers drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions; moreover, these scenes deserve to be included in a future Emmy reel, as his talent is too huge to be ignored.

Most importantly, the respect he had for Jackie Zeman was evident in his eyes, and it is safe to say that Kristos Andrews has a huge heart.

Dee Wallace and Leigh McCloskey in ‘The Bay’

Iconic actress Dee Wallace (“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”) is sensational in the role of Charlotte Grace, Sofia’s sister, and Leigh McCloskey of “Dallas” also makes a cameo in this episode as Sofia’s ex-husband.

Dee Wallace in ‘The Bay.’ Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

The Verdict

Overall, this was a poignant and fitting sendoff to the character Sofia Madison in “The Bay,” and a heartwarming tribute to the beloved daytime queen Jackie Zeman.

Compliments to the screenwriters for writing such a genuine, raw, and honest screenplay that really tugged at the heartstrings. This is a testament to Jackie Zeman’s talent, grace, and legacy.