Review: ‘The Batman’ delivers a contrasting picture of Gotham’s defender

A scene from 'The Batman' courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Originally posted March 4, 2022

The Batman is in stark contrast to other movies about the Caped Crusader, offering a fresh representation, competent narrative and cynical outlook.

Since his first appearance in Detective Comics in 1939, Batman has seen many iterations on the page and screen. In spite of donning different disguises, wielding a variety of weapons, riding assorted transportation and fighting diverse enemies, the Caped Crusader’s origin story and key characteristics have remained largely consistent. Whether comedic, kitsch or brooding, it’s always a tale of hero vs. villain at its core. The latest big screen representation, The Batman, occurs during the early stages of his crime-fighting career as he establishes his vigilante status and builds a relationship with the city’s authorities.

In spite of reaching the age to manage his deceased parents’ enterprise, Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) is somewhat of a recluse, despite Alfred (Andy Serkis), his caretaker’s, prodding. He only attends corporate meetings out of absolute necessity, and avoids most of the public appearances and philanthropy that built their legacy. Instead, Bruce puts all his focus on his secret identity. Masquerading as a masked vigilante, he wears the scars of stopping criminals when the overwhelmed Gotham Police Department fail. However, now his enemies are addressing him directly. A newly emerged serial killer, calling himself “The Riddler” (Paul Dano), is leaving Batman clues to uncover the city’s darkest secret.

Departing from the more common approaches to the superhero’s narrative, director Matt Reeves capitalizes on his experience to deliver a captivating film noir. The detective element of the Batman story is front and centre in this picture. While there are some high energy scenes and a few fight sequences, the intense atmosphere is primarily fuelled by the search for the killer, and his next victim in the hopes of saving them from a terrible death.

Not surprisingly, the movie is very dark — literally and figuratively. The low-key lighting is skillfully executed so nothing is missed, while giving the picture a classic noir aesthetic. In addition, the plot is incredibly cynical as even positive deeds are revealed to be shady; a darkness reflected in the hauntingly fitting soundtrack.

Initially, the storyline feels like a cross between Saw and Seven as the victims are inventively murdered due to some sort of secret transgression. Fortunately, the movie shifts its focus from the design of the murders to the reason these specific people are being targeted, though the correlations cannot be entirely dismissed. Another advantage is the film does not rehash Batman’s origin story for the umpteenth time. Instead, it seeks to highlight the vulnerability Bruce was experiencing when he donned the mask, still unsure of his place in the world or the value of his secret identity — particularly when he finds himself challenged by Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz). Building on this, the discreet closeness between Bruce and Alfred is a welcome part of the story as the latter struggles with being an ineffective father figure.

In spite of early concerns regarding the casting, Pattinson is more than suited to play this version of the Caped Crusader — a melancholy young man carrying the weight of a city on his shoulders, even when he can’t confront his own angst. Consequently, Serkis portrays a more paternal Alfred who also uses his prior service experience to support Bruce in his investigations. Jeffrey Wright is an excellent Lt. James Gordon, cautiously embracing Batman’s help to save Gotham from the rising criminal element, accepting he has resources the police don’t. Kravitz’s Catwoman also regresses to her character’s base traits, portraying a skilled cat burglar and attractive master of disguise.

The story’s villains are also played by top-notch actors. John Turturro reaches back to his days of playing bad guys for Carmine Falcone, a cunning mob boss connected to everything and everyone. Dano’s Riddler is a certified psychopath driven by a powerfully aggressive sense of justice. However, the prize goes to Colin Farrell for his unrecognizable transformation into Oswald Copperpot, a.k.a. Penguin. His portrayal of the criminal-mastermind-in-the-making is a spot-on mix of self-preservation and unbridled ambition.

The Batman is a darkly satisfying portrayal of the masked crime-fighter and a refreshing interpretation better aligned with Brightburn than anything produced by Zack Snyder. And the Batmobile, fashioned out of a muscle car, is one of the best to ever speed across the screen.

Director: Matt Reeves

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Jeffrey Wright