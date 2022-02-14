Connect with us

Review: The band NEEDSHES releases soaring romantic ‘Song for You’

The band NEEDSHES released their soaring romantic “Song for You” on Friday, February 11

Published

NEEDSHES
Photo Courtesy of NEEDSHES
The band NEEDSHES released their soaring romantic “Song for You” on Friday, February 11. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Otabek plays the drums, guitars, keyboard, flute, trumpet, and clarinet on this song all by himself.

“Song for You” is a spitfire rock anthem about love. It tends towards a showtune and surprises with the frenetic scream in the chorus. Its piano riff and emotional vocals give a crazy dose of energy, with the grand climax in the chorus. It captures Bek at the height of his creativity.

Melodically, the listener can recall old-school Coldplay, and vocally, it is reminiscent of Gavin DeGraw.

Otabek Salamov remarked, “It’s about the moment everyone had or will have in their life when you fall in love selflessly. This can happen many times until you find your person.”

“Song for You” is available on Spotify. It garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about the band NEEDSHES and “Song for You,” visit their official website, and follow them on Instagram.

In this article:Band, Needshes, Rock, Song, song for you
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

