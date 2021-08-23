Review: ‘The Andy Baker Tape’ is a compelling feature film by Bret Lada

Dustin Fontaine and Bret Lada in 'The Andy Baker Tape.' Photo Courtesy of 'The Andy Baker Tape'

“The Andy Baker Tape,” starring Bret Lada and Dustin Fontaine, is a compelling award-winning feature film. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It deals with Jeff Blake (Bret Lada), a food blogger and social influencer, and his half-brother Andy Baker (Dustin Fontaine), the latter of which is a revelation in this film due to his dark and intense past. Will they both get an offer from the Food Network?

The movie was a big winner at the 2021 Long Island International Film Expo, where it won for “Best Feature Film” and for “Best Actor” for Bret Lada.

It was directed by Bret Lada, who also co-wrote it with Fontaine, and Lada also edited the film. Arthur GIamalidis also served as a producer, sound designer, and music supervisor on this film. Caitlin Borek was a co-producer, who was also responsible for its cinematography along with the showrunners.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Andy Baker Tape” is a solid film with a lot of heart to it. With many twists and turns, it will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Bret Lada nails some neat monologue-heavy and dialogue-heavy scenes with Fontaine; moreover, he proved that his recent awards at the Long Island International Film Expo were based on sheer talent and merit.

Bret Lada put a great deal of blood, sweat, and tears into this project, but in the end, it is evident that it was a labor of love for all involved. He did an excellent job directing, editing, and co-writing this film. “The Andy Baker Tape” is a must-see, and it garners four out of five stars.