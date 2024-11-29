Review: The ‘2024 Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes’ at Radio City Music Hall

2024 Christmas Spectacular at Radio City. Photo Credit: MSG Entertainment

The 2024 “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” is being performed at the historic Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. It runs through January 5, 2025.

The production featured some cutting-edge holographic technology in a brand-new scene starring Santa Claus and set to the holiday classic “We Need a Little Christmas,” which was sheer bliss and a true spectacle.

It was paired with digital projections and the holographic animations in this scene immersed audiences in holiday wonders while referencing classic Rockettes numbers with images of a double decker bus, wooden solders, and rag dolls, among others.

In addition, the winged fairy drones were back in “Dance of the Frost Fairies” which flew over the audience.

A staple of the holidays in New York City, the awe-inspiring Christmas Spectacular features intricate choreography performed by the stunning Radio City Rockettes throughout their memorable nine show-stopping numbers.

This show blends the timeless numbers that audiences know and love, such as the “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” with innovative technology that extends the show beyond the stage, including immersive digital projections, holographic technology, and Frost Fairy drones.

Ever since the show first opened at Radio City Music Hall in 1933, the “Christmas Spectacular” has brought holiday joy to over 71 million people from around the globe.

This year alone, the Rockettes welcomed 17 new dancers to the line from 10 states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas – and one foreign country – Belgium.

All the new Rockettes came through Rockettes Conservatory, the dance company’s no-fee intensive training program that serves as an inclusive talent pipeline for the dance company.

The Radio City Rockettes is the longest-running precision dance company in America, and they are known for their unity, athleticism and iconic precision style that combines elements of ballet, jazz, and tap, as well as techniques of modern and contemporary dance.

Without giving too much away, this production needs to be experienced by all.

The Verdict

Overall, the 2024 “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” was a superb and heartwarming experience, which is high recommended for the whole family. The technology was top-notch and vibrant throughout the production, and it elevated it to a higher level.

It was exhilarating, entertaining, and a great deal of fun, as it featured its classic numbers along with some impressive new numbers. The 2024 show garnered 5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

