Review: The 2023 Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes

Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes. Photo Credit: MSG Entertainment

The 2023 Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes takes place at Radio City Music Hall in New York. It runs through January 4, 2024.

It is an annual staple in the Big Apple, which features the Radio City Rockettes. People from all over the globe come to see this vivacious live production. Ever since this show opened at Radio City back in 1933, it has brought holiday joy and cheer to over 70 million people.

This year’s show featured nine show-stopping numbers throughout its 90 minute duration. There was intricate choreography and thrilling performances that left audiences in a state of wonder.

For yet another year, the “Dance of the Frost Fairies” number was immersive and whimsical, and it featured fairy drones. This sequence was uplifting and heartfelt, especially watching the drones fly throughout the venue, which made it feel like a real-life winter wonderland.

‘Dance of the Frost Fairies’ with the fairy drones. Photo Credit: MSG Entertainment

It is a neat, fun and beautiful show to take in while visiting New York City during the holiday season. It is nice to watch it evolve over the years especially with the help of modern technology.

The production, dancing, art design, and special effects are well done and most children will find it remarkable.

Without giving too much away, it is a show that needs to be experienced in person.

The Rockettes’ precision dance technique and their kickline was consistently spot-on throughout the entire performance to the point where it felt like watching synchronized swimming.

The Verdict

Overall, it is highly recommended that one sees the Rockettes live at Radio City Music Hall as part of “Christmas Spectacular.” It was an innovative, enthralling, and fun experience for the entire family. This year’s “Christmas Spectacular” show at the historic Radio City Music Hall garnered an A rating.